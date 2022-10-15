Police: Teen with loaded gun found in stadium at game

BETHLEHEM, Dad. (AP) — A teenager with a loaded firearm was arrested at a high school football stadium during a game in eastern Pennsylvania, police said.

Bethlehem Police said in a statement that the arrest was made Friday night at the Bethlehem Area School District stadium, where a game between Easton Area High School and Liberty High School was underway.

Police said uniformed officers working at the stadium around 8:20 p.m. saw a teenager reported as a runaway on Friday. Police said they tried to talk to the minor “and check on his well-being”, but he refused to cooperate and tried to run away, but they stopped him.

Police said officers then found a loaded gun hidden in the teen’s waistband. They did not immediately release more details about the weapon.

Police said the boy was arrested on charges of possession of weapons on school grounds and resisting arrest and firearms counts. The teen, whose name and age have not been released, was taken to the Northampton County Juvenile Center.

Liberty Principal Harrison Bailey III said in a message to parents that the teen was 17 and not a current student of the Bethlehem Area School District, LehighValleyLive reported. No threat has been made regarding the weapon, he added.

“Due to this troubling incident, district and local law enforcement will step up security measures at future matches,” Bailey said.

The Easton Red Rovers beat the Liberty Hurricanes 26-7 in the Eastern Pennsylvania Conference South Division

