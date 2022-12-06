Police stop Queensland driver at 0.395 with eight-times the legal alcohol limit

<!–

Police officers were stunned when a driver passed nearly eight times the legal alcohol limit on a breath test.

Queensland officers apprehended the ‘reckless’ driver during the afternoon rush hour when the school was picked up.

Bodycam footage shows an officer banging on the door of the silver ute, demanding the man behind the wheel to get out and hand over the keys.

The motorist then blew a reading of 0.395, prompting a male officer to simply exclaim, “wow!”

The legal limit in Australia is 0.05 for blood alcohol concentration.

“That’s the highest I’ve ever had,” a female cop tells her partner in disbelief as the pair drive off.

Queensland Police Chief Inspector Christopher Stream condemned the reckless act as ‘really irresponsible and really selfish’.

The extraordinary result of the breath test follows a disturbing study by Queensland car group RACQ, which found that many people overestimated the amount of alcohol they could consume and stayed below the legal limit.

“Ten percent of motorists thought you could drink two standard drinks an hour after the first hour, which as we all know is complete nonsense,” RACQ spokesman Joshua Cow said.

The recommended rule is that after consuming only two standard drinks in the first hour, only one standard drink per hour should be consumed thereafter to stay under the limit.

The survey also found that more than one in ten motorists admitted to getting behind the wheel when they believed they were over the legal limit.

A new state government ‘Drink? Never drive’ campaign wants to remind motorists to be careful about their alcohol consumption during the holiday season.

Officers drove away from the scene of the breath test in disbelief at the incredible reading

“Is that extra beer really worth the consequences I’ll have to deal with for the rest of my life?” Queensland Transport Minister Mark Bailey asked at the launch of the campaign.

“If you choose to drive and drink while intoxicated, you are not only endangering yourself, but everyone around you.

“Tragically, in the first six months of this year we lost 37 lives in Queensland to drunk driving – that equates to one in four lives lost on our roads.

This is substantially higher than the previous five-year average.

“It’s just not good enough.”

The advertising and promotion will be supported by an increased police presence on the roads.