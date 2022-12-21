Police: Stillwater man arrested for driving stolen car

By Jacky
Police: Stillwater man arrested for driving stolen car

HALFMOON, NY (NEWS10) — A Stillwater man was arrested Wednesday for allegedly driving a car stolen from Colonie. Zachary Barry, 33, faces multiple charges.

At around 7:30 a.m. on December 21, the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call from a vehicle reported stolen from Colonie traveling north on U.S. Route 9 to Halfmoon. Area deputies found the car on Route 9 shortly after the call and stopped the driver in the area of ​​Route 9 and New York State Route 146. Police investigated and arrested Zachary Barry.

  • Third-degree criminal possession of stolen property
  • Seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (three counts)

Barry was charged at Halfmoon Town Court and released under his own authority, pending further action in this case.

