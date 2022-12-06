Police step in to stop A1 traffic as crowds say goodbye to the gypsy known by the name ‘Del Boy’

Many stayed outside watching the service on truck-mounted giant screens.

The roads were flooded with mourners as a grand funeral was held in North Yorkshire for a man known as ‘The Del Boy Trotter’ to the Roma.

John Taylor, known as a wheeler among the Roma community, was at the center of the memorial service so huge that the police intervened, Sun informed.

John, who died of a heart attack at the age of 57, was held in a silver coffin and transported in a red van with ‘Number 1’ as its number plate.

As hundreds gathered to say their final farewells, traffic on the Great North Road, once part of the A1, came to a standstill for 15 minutes.

The family gathered at Milford Caravan Park in South Milford for John Taylor’s funeral

Behind the van carrying John were seven silver Rolls Royces and nine trucks full of flowers and messages, one of which read ‘King of the Road’.

Mourners were also allowed to double park on the highway shoulder thanks to a police operation that helped the procession run smoothly.

Known to his friends for being a market trader like Del Boy from Only Fools and Horses, the Roma was said to have died doing what he loved, having sold his last caravan.

An associate of John’s said that he was a ‘man of his word’ who worked hard to support his family and even strangers in need.

He was also known as Shera Rom in the gypsy language, which translates as King of the gypsies.

The associate told The Sun: ‘He just couldn’t help it. He was a “Del Boy” dealer, a “Who dares wins” type of man.

‘When he had a deal, he never backed down no matter the cost, good or bad. His caravan business was his main business, but he never forgot where he came from.

John was also known as the King of the Gypsies among the Gypsies of the UK and Europe.

A family spokesman said her death had ‘shocked the world of the Roma community’

The family gathered at Milford Caravan Park in South Milford for a private service on Saturday.

But gypsies from across the UK and Europe gathered on Sunday for another ceremony, with 600 people packing into a tent.

Violet, his wife of nearly 40 years, displayed their wedding photo at the ceremony, describing him as “the funniest gypsy who stands in two shoes.”

John’s death on November 26 was said to have “broken so many hearts”, including those of his four children.

