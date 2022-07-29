Police spotted at Shanna Moakler’s Southern California home after reported ‘domestic disturbance’

Police were seen Thursday at Shanna Moakler’s Southern California home after her daughter called 911 to report a “household malfunction” involving Moakler and friend Matthew Rondeau.

Moakler’s daughter called 911 to report that Rondeau was yelling at her, Los Angeles police sources said Thursday. TMZ. The former Miss USA, 47, and Rondeau, 30, were wearing “tight clothes” when they opened the door of her San Fernando Valley home, sources told the outlet.

Both Rondeau and the Providence, Rhode Island-born beauty were questioned separately by officers, police told the outlet, noting that each said nothing had happened and there was no altercation.

Sources said neither Rondeau nor Moakler showed any physical signs and there were no broken furniture or objects on the property.

The daughter who contacted the point of sale about the alleged incident was not at the home when police arrived, sources said, adding that law enforcement believes there was miscommunication in the exchange.

Moakler is mother to son Landon, 18, and daughter Alabama, 16, with ex Travis Barker, 46, to whom she was married from 2004 to 2008; and daughter Atiana De La Hoya, 23, from her former engagement to boxer Oscar De La Hoya, 49.

It was not immediately clear which daughter called authorities regarding the alleged incident Thursday.

Rondeau was arrested in connection with a February 24 domestic violence incident involving Moakler after he was accused of physically abusing the Celebrity Big Brother star.

In the exchange, sources told the outlet that Moakler and Rondeau had fought over his accusations that she was unfaithful to him; after she left the property, she returned the next morning and they continued to argue, with things getting physical.

In late February, Rondeau took to social media with a clip in which he accused her of being unfaithful to him and vowing that they would not reunite as a couple.

Moakler’s manager David Weintraub said: Page six after Rondeau’s arrest that “social media saved her life” after Rondeau’s clip was “immediately flagged and the police called.”

Weintraub said Moakler was “OK and survived this traumatic experience” and that she had asked “to give her the space to adjust to life after this trauma.”

Rondeau, who has been dating Moakler regularly since 2020, then took to Instagram after his arrest, claiming that Moakler “made him the villain” and denied that he physically abused Moakler.

Moakler told TMZ earlier this week that she was “not filing charges” against Rondeau, adding that she “hoped the city attorney will respect my wishes and drop everything too.”

“You know I would never lay my hand on another woman,” he said. “My mother is my angel and my best friend. She raised me well.’

In a police report obtained by US Weekly after Rondeau’s arrest, a police officer said that Rondeau [the] victim by the hair’ and waved ‘hair by the hair on the floor’.

The officer said Rondeau had ‘grabbed’ [Moakler’s] face and neck, chair thrown at victim and peed on it [her]with visible injuries’ in the aftermath.

The officer said firearms were seized in the wake of the incident, and that Rondeau was ordered not to contact Moakler in any way, or to harass, attack, strike, threaten, [or] attack her.

Authorities gave the Pacific Blue actress a protective order from Rondeau after the arrest, ordering him to stay at least 100 yards away from her, but the couple then resumed their relationship.

Rondeau described himself this week as “an admirable person, a wonderful son and a very respectable and loving partner” in a statement to TMZ about his lawsuit.

Rondeau was subsequently charged by the Los Angeles prosecutor with domestic violence, assault and vandalism in connection with the incident, which he pleaded not guilty to earlier this week. Page six reported. He is due to appear in court on Monday in connection with the charges.

She added: “I will support Matthew 100 percent. This has disrupted our lives enough. We have both learned from this experience that we would never have wanted to make public, and we would like to move forward in a positive and peaceful way.”

“I haven’t even spoken or made a comment because I’m so saddened and disgusted by the story the media has portrayed me,” he said. “I pray the City of LA will allow me to show them that they made the right choice by dropping all charges against me.”