Police shoot and kill knifeman at Charles de Gaulle airport in Paris

French police officers shot and killed a man who brandished a knife at Charles de Gaulle Airport outside Paris on Wednesday, police and airport sources said.

Officers encountered the man, who was reportedly homeless, near the airport’s busy 2F terminal early this morning while he was on patrol.

According to the French radio station RTLThe knifeman showed ‘signs of aggression’, refused to follow police orders and allegedly ran to the police.

A police officer opened fire on the knifeman, who was being treated by the emergency services, RTL said. He was rushed off the scene but succumbed to his injuries.

“This morning, officers at Roissy-Charles de Gaulle airport neutralized a threatening person in possession of a knife,” the Paris police said on Twitter.

Officials are not treating it as a terrorist incident, according to reports.

Police officers on Wednesday shot and killed a man brandishing a knife at Charles de Gaulle Airport (pictured, file photo) outside Paris, police and airport sources said. Agents were called to the scene early this morning at the airport’s 2F terminal

An airport source said the incident took place in busy Terminal 2F around 8.20 am (0620 GMT), when ‘a homeless man began harassing security officers and border police were called in to remove him’.

Initially, the man left shouting curses, but he soon returned and pulled out a knife when one of the officers fired his weapon.

A new AFP photographer who witnessed the scene said he waved a large person “with something resembling a knife at the police”. “He was ordered to stop, but kept coming at them, and an officer fired a single shot,” he said.

The man was quickly placed on a stretcher and evacuated, the photographer said.

However, it was later confirmed that he succumbed to his injuries.

Parisian newspaper Le Parisien reported that border agents encountered the homeless man while patrolling the airport in the early morning hours.

Citing sources, the publication says the man tried to hit one of the officials before taking a knife and trying to hit one of the officials again.

The police officer responded by firing his weapon and hitting the man in the stomach.

Le Parisien said the man, believed to be in his 40s, had been seen in the area “a long time.” Lately, he has reportedly shown increasing signs of aggression.

Security forces in France have been on high alert for terrorist attacks since a spate of jihadist killings that have killed more than 250 people since 2015, often by so-called ‘lone wolves’ who often target the police.

This is a news item. More to follow…

A police officer opened fire on the knifeman, who was being treated by emergency services, French RTL radio said. He was rushed off the scene but succumbed to his injuries. Pictured: An armed officer is seen at Charles-de-Gaulle Airport (file photo)

The deadliest single terrorist attack ever in the country took place in November 2015 when 130 innocent people were killed in Paris.

Suicide bombers swearing allegiance to ISIS targeted the Stade de France, cafes, restaurants and the Bataclan music venue, where 90 people died.

Earlier this year, two Paris-born gunmen with ties to al-Qaeda broke into the offices of the satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo, killing 17 people inside and three outside.

In July 2016, 86 people were called and more than 400 were injured when a 19-tonne truck was deliberately driven into crowds on Nice’s boulevard, just 20 miles from Cannes.

The terrorist turned out to be a Tunisian immigrant who had been shot dead by the police.

In the same month, two Isis terrorists murdered an 86-year-old Catholic priest during a church service in Normandy.

And in October 2020, three people were stabbed to death by a Tunisian immigrant at Notre Dame Basilica in Nice.

There have also been regular knife attacks on law enforcement, leading to the deaths of serving police.