Police seize THC paste from hospital room of terminally ill Kansas man

Police in Kansas raided the hospital room of a terminally ill man and demanded he appear in court next month after finding several products containing marijuana that he used to ease his cancer pain.

Police entered the room of 69-year-old Greg Bertz at Hays Medical Center on Dec. 16 and seized a vaping device he owned, as well as a THC-infused edible paste.

Bertz was subsequently served with a drug possession subpoena and will appear in court on January 2.

Medical cannabis is illegal in Kansas and 68 percent of state residents support state-sanctioned access to medical marijuana, according to the National Marijuana Law Reform Organization (NORM). Idaho and Nebraska also ban the practice.

Bretz is in the final stages of terminal, inoperable cancer and told The Wichita Eagle that he is usually “flat on his back” in his hospital bed and unable to get up without help.

Since he was hospitalized about three weeks ago, he has been vaping and eating THC paste with bread to alleviate the symptoms of his condition.

The 69-year-old claims a doctor has told him to choose the relievers he wants to make him feel better, as there is nothing that can be done medically to cure him or slow down the cancer.

Eventually, a hospital worker caught him using the vape and told him off. Police officers were then dispatched and three of them came to his room.

Then the police told Bertz that his vaping device may be a risk of fire due to the presence of oxygen in the room.

In many vapes, puffing activates the battery-operated heating device, which vaporizes the liquid in the cartridge or reservoir for inhalation.

Bertz was cited for drug possession and will appear in court after New Year’s on January 2

Malfunctions have occurred in the past year, causing some patients to burn themselves after inhaling nicotine while breathing through a nasal tube.

However, Bretz clarified that he does not need supplemental oxygen.

He added that the three agents insisted on taking away his THC paste and that he was against the move because his vaporizing liquid contained little or no trace of THC.

Bertz will also try to contact the district attorney and see if his court appearance can be postponed.

Medical marijuana is legal in 47 other states and the District of Columbia.

There are now 21 states that have allowed the recreational and medical use of cannabis, including Missouri and Maryland, after legislation was passed during the midterm elections.