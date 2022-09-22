Police seek help tracking missing Bristol teenagers Bobbie Lee, 14, and Andrew, 15

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Police are calling for help in finding a boy and girl who have been missing for nearly 24 hours.

Bobbie Lee (14) and Andrew (15) were last seen near Bristol Temple Meads station around 1.30pm on Wednesday.

Bobbie Lee was wearing her school uniform and carrying a black backpack. Andrew was wearing a white T-shirt and a zip-up top.

Avon and Somerset Police say they are concerned for their safety and are urging anyone with more information to come forward.

Anyone who knows where they are should call 999 and quote reference 522227786.

Bobbie Lee (14) and Andrew (15) were last seen near Bristol Temple Meads station around 1.30pm on Wednesday. Avon and Somerset Police have enlisted the public’s help in finding the couple. Anyone with information is requested to contact them on 999 quoting reference number 5222227786