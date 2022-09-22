WhatsNew2Day
Police seek help tracking missing Bristol teenagers Bobbie Lee, 14, and Andrew, 15

Police call for help to find boy, 15 and girl, 14 who went missing in Bristol 24 hours ago

  • Bobbie Lee (14) and Andrew (15) were last seen near Bristol Temple Meads station
  • Bobbie Lee wore her school uniform and carried a black backpack
  • Andrew was wearing a white T-shirt and a zip-up top when he went missing
  • Avon and Somerset Police enlist the public’s help in finding the couple

Published: 13:50, September 22, 2022 | Updated: 13:53, September 22, 2022

Police are calling for help in finding a boy and girl who have been missing for nearly 24 hours.

Bobbie Lee (14) and Andrew (15) were last seen near Bristol Temple Meads station around 1.30pm on Wednesday.

Bobbie Lee was wearing her school uniform and carrying a black backpack. Andrew was wearing a white T-shirt and a zip-up top.

Avon and Somerset Police say they are concerned for their safety and are urging anyone with more information to come forward.

Anyone who knows where they are should call 999 and quote reference 522227786.

Anyone with information is requested to contact them on 999 quoting reference number 5222227786

