Police search for young boy, 13, missing from Nambour, north of Brisbane near the Sunshine Coast

An urgent search is underway for a 13-year-old boy who disappeared without a trace

  • Police are searching for a 13-year-old boy who went missing from Nambour
  • The boy is Caucasian in appearance with brown hair and eyes and a slim build
  • Queensland Police said he was last seen wearing a white shirt and dark blue trousers
  • Anyone with information on the boy’s whereabouts is urged to contact police

Published: 22:04, 5 October 2022 | Up to date: 22:15, 5 October 2022

Police have launched an urgent search to find a missing 13-year-old boy.

The boy was last seen at 1pm on Wednesday on Carroll Street in Nambour, about 100km north of Brisbane near the Sunshine Coast.

He is described as Caucasian in appearance with a slim build, brown hair and brown eyes.

Police are searching for a 13-year-old boy (above) who went missing in Nambour, Queensland, on Wednesday

The boy was last seen on Carroll Street in Nambour (above) wearing a white shirt and dark blue trousers

He was last seen wearing a white shirt and dark blue pants.

The family said his disappearance is out of character and police have concerns for his welfare due to his young age.

Anyone with information on the boy’s whereabouts is urged to contact police.

