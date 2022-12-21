Police: Saugerties man admits to stealing ATV

SAUGERTIES, NY (NEWS10) — Saugerties police arrested Edmund A. Drumm, 31, of Saugerties on Dec. 20. Drumm was allegedly involved in stealing an ATV from a private home.

On August 22, Saugerties Police received a complaint about a stolen ATV from a private home on George Sickle Road in Saugerties. On December 20, an officer conducted a follow-up search at 171 Churchland Road and observed a stolen ATV on the homeowner’s property. Police report when the officer questioned the homeowner, Drumm, admitted that he stole the ATV from a house on George Sickle Road in the summer.

  • Grand larceny in the fourth degree
  • Fourth degree criminal possession of stolen property

Police took Drumm into custody and was subsequently processed at Saugerties police station. He was released on a police ticket which could be returned to the Town of Saugerties Court to answer his charges.

