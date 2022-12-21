Police: Saugerties man admits to stealing ATV

SAUGERTIES, NY (NEWS10) — Saugerties police arrested Edmund A. Drumm, 31, of Saugerties on Dec. 20. Drumm was allegedly involved in stealing an ATV from a private home.

On August 22, Saugerties Police received a complaint about a stolen ATV from a private home on George Sickle Road in Saugerties. On December 20, an officer conducted a follow-up search at 171 Churchland Road and observed a stolen ATV on the homeowner’s property. Police report when the officer questioned the homeowner, Drumm, admitted that he stole the ATV from a house on George Sickle Road in the summer.

Schoharie limousine crash case moves forward for trial



cost

Grand larceny in the fourth degree

Fourth degree criminal possession of stolen property

Police took Drumm into custody and was subsequently processed at Saugerties police station. He was released on a police ticket which could be returned to the Town of Saugerties Court to answer his charges.