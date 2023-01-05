Police rush home where man and woman suffered ‘sudden death’

A man and a woman have been found dead in a home in North Wales after ‘suddenly passing away’.

Police were called to the property in Pensarn, Abergele on Dec. 29, police confirmed.

They arrived shortly before noon following an alarm from the Welsh Ambulance Service.

The deaths, which were reported as ‘sudden’, are not being treated as suspicious.

A North Wales Police spokesperson said: The sun: ‘At 11.56 am on 29 December we received a call from the Welsh Ambulance Service regarding a report of the sudden death of a man and a woman at a property at Lon y Gors, Pensarn.

“The deaths are not being treated as suspicious and the local coroner has been notified.”