Police respond to scene of shooting in Raleigh
RALEIGH, NC (AP) – North Carolina police say they are at the scene of a shooting in Raleigh.
Raleigh Police Department issued a statement via Twitter on Thursday describing the situation as an “active shooting” and advising residents to stay at home.
A police spokesperson did not immediately respond to a message asking for comment.
WRAL-TV reports that multiple police cars and an ambulance have responded to the scene northeast of downtown Raleigh.
