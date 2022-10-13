WhatsNew2Day
Police respond to scene of shooting in Raleigh

World
By Merry

RALEIGH, NC (AP) – North Carolina police say they are at the scene of a shooting in Raleigh.

Raleigh Police Department issued a statement via Twitter on Thursday describing the situation as an “active shooting” and advising residents to stay at home.

A police spokesperson did not immediately respond to a message asking for comment.

WRAL-TV reports that multiple police cars and an ambulance have responded to the scene northeast of downtown Raleigh.

