Police respond to active shooter at Arkansas hospital outside Little Rock  

Police are responding to an active shooter incident at a hospital outside of Little Rock, Arkansas.

A massive police response was seen shortly before noon Wednesday at CHI St. Vincent North hospital in Sherwood, a northeast suburb of Little Rock.

‘We can confirm an active shooter in [St. Vincent]’ the Sherwood Police Department said in a statement. “No other information will be released at this time.”

Federal ATF agents were dispatched to the scene to support local law enforcement, the agency’s New Orleans field office confirmed.

There was no immediate word on casualties or the shooter’s disposition.

live video of KARK-TV showed a large police perimeter around the hospital.

Police from several local agencies responded to the scene, including the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office and the Sherwood and Jacksonville Police Departments.

The Sherwood Police Department first alerted the public to an incident at the hospital at 11:18am, writing in a Facebook post: ‘Police activity at CHI St. Vincent North. Please avoid the area!

Roads around the hospital were closed and a police helicopter was seen circling the building.

Story in development, more to follow.