Chinese woman escapes 20 days in a DOG CAGE after she was kidnapped while partying in Philippines

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A Chinese woman managed to escape after allegedly being kidnapped while on a night out and locked in a dog cage for 20 days in the Philippines.

Batangas City Police rescued the woman after she escaped from her captors who had detained her in a house in Barangay Alangilan, Batangas City for almost three weeks on October 6.

The victim – a Shanghai native whose name has been withheld for security reasons – was found by officers at a convenience store in the village, who then took her to the police station.

The woman’s boyfriend had filed a report after receiving a video from an unknown number on his phone that allegedly showed his boyfriend being beaten with a baseball bat.

A Chinese woman managed to escape after allegedly being kidnapped while on a night out and locked in a dog cage with some pillows and a red bucket inside (pictured) for 20 days in the Philippines

The woman’s boyfriend had filed a report after receiving a video from an unknown number on his phone that allegedly showed his boyfriend being hit with a baseball bat

The victim – a Shanghai native whose name has been withheld for security reasons – was found by officers at a convenience store in the village, who then took her to the police station

He said the suspects later called him and demanded a $200,000 ransom for her freedom.

Law enforcement officers raided the house from which she fled, but the suspects had already fled.

They also discovered the cramped cage – with some pillows and a red bucket inside – where the woman was being held hostage.

Reports said she had been kidnapped while out with a friend at a club in the red light district of Angeles City, Pampanga province – about 120 miles from where she was rescued – on September 17.

The police’s anti-kidnapping unit confirmed that an abduction had been reported in the same city on the same date.

The boyfriend claimed that the woman had been driven away in a white Toyota Fortuner with two Chinese nationals and a Filipino at the wheel.

Law enforcement officers raided the house from which she fled, but the suspects had already fled

Reports said she had been driven away in a white Toyota Fortuner with two Chinese nationals and a Filipino at the wheel while she was out with a friend at a club in the red light district of Angeles City, Pampanga province – about 120 miles from where she was rescued – on 17 September

It is unclear how the victim managed to break free from the cage and escape her captors.

Brigadier General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr., chief of Police Regional Office 4A, said in a statement: ‘I commend the officers of the Batangas City Police Station for rescuing the victim.

“Their timely response prevented another kidnapping incident involving Chinese nationals.

“Such atrocities should not spread in our region. We should strengthen our intelligence efforts and maintain a police presence on the streets as a deterrent against possible kidnapping and other crime.

‘I want immediate progress in this case and I also want these kidnappers to be arrested. We cannot tolerate these criminals who victimized innocent civilians for their own gain.’