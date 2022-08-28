Police remove LESBIANS from Pride march in Cardiff: Officer tells gender-critical women to leave

Police removed lesbians from a parade in Cardiff with a cop who told gender-critical women to step aside for ‘confrontation’ with a transgender group and their supporters after they ‘crashed’ the event.

Get The L Out UK, a lesbian activist group that ‘stands against… transgenderism’, shared footage from yesterday’s Cardiff Pride event.

The clip shows a lesbian and a transgender shouting at each other on St Mary Street during the LGBT+ march.

The lesbian activists had “interrupted” the march and were not registered members of the parade, Pride Cymru confirmed.

The police officer is heard telling the women that their group is ‘causing confrontations between different groups of people’.

The group held banners that read “transactivism erases lesbians” and “lesbians don’t like penises.”

He said in the video: “Right now, your march, this group of people is causing confrontations between different groups of people.”

Women would then be told: ‘we are lesbians, it’s Cardiff pride’.

The police officer answers and says, ‘whatever you are… at this point is causing confrontation’.

He adds: “To make sure you’re safe, we’re going to pull you off the road.”

One woman replies, “I want to make sure I understand you’re removing lesbians from an LGBT march.”

The officer confirms that ‘yes, that’s what happens… for safety, for your safety… for other people’s safety – that’s why I do it’.

The woman replies: ‘you should be able to protect lesbians in a pride march’.

The officer adds: ‘We can still have a conversation about reasons why, by the side of the road, because otherwise you will be taken off the road’.

The video has sparked an online row over the decision, as Get The L Out UK was not a registered member of the parade and the event had ‘crashed’.

Video showed a lesbian and a transgender woman screaming at each other in St Mary Street yesterday during the LGBT+ march

“If they need protection for their own safety, then the police should march with them and protect them,” one commenter said on Twitter.

‘Lesbians. In danger. During a Pride march. And the police are telling *them* to get out, instead of dealing with those who threaten. What has Pride become? What has the police become? I can hardly believe what I see,’ said another.

But another wondered, “If you want to ‘take the L out’, why go to an LGBT event?”

“Most women and lesbians cheered when you were moved. You do not represent their majority position. You were only there as an anti-trans group,” said a third person.

“Removing homophobes and transphobes from Pride is good,” added another. ‘Even if they are LGBT themselves. Homophobes and transphobes are not welcome at Pride, because it is a protest against that’.

Pride Cymru President Gian Molinu said: “Today’s Pride Cymru parade was all about celebrations and LGBTQ+ rights.

“Despite a small group of people interrupting the march, they were drowned out by cries of solidarity and the community and spectators. There is no place for hatred at Pride.

“And as our parade said loud and clear today, ‘trans rights are human rights’.”

South Wales Police have been contacted for comment.