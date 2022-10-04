Police release CCTV of man flexing his biceps while struggling to haul away large wooden sun-lounger

Police have released bizarre CCTV showing the moment a man “in his 50s” appeared to steal a massive bench from a town’s controversial new American-style seating area.

The suspect was caught on camera rolling up his sleeves and flexing his muscles as he struggled to pull the giant wooden sunbed in Louth, Lincolnshire.

It had been part of a £60,000 UK first ‘parklet’ seating display recently installed in the market town, to the anger of some residents.

Locals have previously criticized the seating as a ‘waste of taxpayers’ cash’, saying they looked like ‘naff sunbeds on some random terrace’.

One disgruntled resident appeared to take matters into his own hands when he removed part of the new seating area at 3am on Thursday.

Video footage released by Lincolnshire Police today shows the man dragging the bench down a side street on Little Butcher Lane where it was abandoned.

At one point he rolls up both sleeves and flexes his biceps while apparently muttering ‘words of encouragement’ to himself.

The force issued the CCTV as part of an ongoing appeal following two incidents of criminal damage and vandalism to the structure.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: ‘We are appealing for help to identify the man in the video following reports of criminal damage in Louth.

‘A white man, believed to be around 50 to 65 years old, allegedly removed the benches from Mercer Row and moved them to a side street on Little Butcher Lane.

“It is believed to have happened before 03.00 on Thursday 29 September.

‘We would like to speak to the man in the video to help progress our investigations.’

After the footage was posted on social media by police, one person commented: ‘Love the way he rolls up his sleeves.

‘You can see him mumbling words of encouragement, can almost hear him saying “come on, you’ve got this”.’

Another added: ‘You know he means business when he rolls up his sleeves.’

A third said: ‘What happened to the good old days of taking a traffic cone home after a night out.’

Councilor Richard Davies, executive member for highways at the county council, said: ‘This is the second case of vandalism that has happened to these units and we will be carrying out a further investigation into what has happened.

‘It is a real shame that the people of Louth, who have been using this device for its intended purpose, will now not be able to continue until we have been able to investigate the extent of the damage.’

A spokesman for Lincolnshire County Council added: ‘In light of information obtained through our investigation, we have now passed this case on.

“While the police investigation is ongoing, we will not be making any further comment about this attack on the parklet unit in Mercer Row.”

Lincolnshire County Council erected the brightly colored wooden seats and terraces as part of a plan to encourage people to spend more time in the town.

But many residents were left ‘confused’ by the ‘dangerous eyesore’ jutting out onto a busy main road, saying it was ‘out of keeping’ with the town’s Georgian architecture.

The seating platforms are a common sight across the US and originated in San Francisco, where parking lots have been transformed into ‘vibrant community plazas’.

But they have faced strong opposition from local people living in Louth, who accused the council of ‘losing the plot’ and branded the seating ‘ugly’ and ‘a joke’.

Taxi driver Harry Bolton, 48, from Louth, previously said: ‘Everyone is just gobsmacked at how ridiculously bad they look. It’s a total waste of taxpayers’ money.

“But on top of that, they can’t be sure. They jut out onto one of the busiest roads in the city and there is no protection from traffic.

‘Not only that, who wants to lie on a wooden deckchair in the middle of the city center while inhaling fumes from passing traffic?

‘This isn’t the US, we’re a historic Georgian town in the UK and they just look rubbish and out of keeping with the area.

‘And that’s before you take the safety issues into account. Someone could be seriously injured or worse.’

Joe Ventre, digital campaign manager at the TaxPayers’ Alliance, said: “It’s no wonder residents are upset about these kerbside devices.

‘Having endured yet another council tax rise this year, local ratepayers have to wonder if this scheme is the best use of their money during a cost of living crisis.

‘Lincolnshire County Council needs to get priorities straight and keep costs down for hard-pressed households.’

Reports regarding CCTV shared by the police can be sent by email to force.control@lincs.police.uk or by calling 101 quoting incident 164 of 30 September.

Anonymous reports can be made to independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.