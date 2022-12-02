Police release CCTV footage of the second victim in Takayo Nembhard’s murder in Notting Hill

<!–

Takayo Nembhard, 21, was stabbed at Notting Hill carnival and died in hospital four days later

Detectives are looking for two men after a father-to-be is murdered.

The Metropolitan Police have released two images of people they urgently need to speak to in connection with a murder that took place at Notting Hill Carnival.

Takayo Nembhard, 21, was stabbed during the carnival and died in hospital. He was attacked at 8:00 pm on Monday, August 29 in Ladbroke Grove under the Westway Viaduct.

Takayo was a rapper who lived in Bristol and attended the Carnival with his sister and friends. An autopsy showed he died of a stab wound to the right femoral artery.

The first photo is of a man wearing a blue t-shirt and a dark blue cap with “Yankees” printed on the back. This man wears his cap sideways.

The man might have a small amount of facial hair, mainly in the beard area.

The second photo shows a man wearing a black shirt and his hair styled neatly back. He also appears to have a small amount of facial hair, in the shape of a goatee.

Takayo’s family said, “Takayo’s death has left an agonizing pain for all who loved and still love him.

“He was so looking forward to becoming a father and would have been a great father as he came from a strong family. His son was born on November 9 and while this should have been a happy event, it was bittersweet.

“Our family, including his girlfriend, continues to struggle daily with life without him.

“Our family is begging the public for any information they have, whether it be videos or photos taken Aug. 29 in the Ladbroke Grove area.

“Please help us bring Takayo’s murderers to justice and therefore give us some comfort in knowing that he did not die in vain.”

A page dedicated to Takayo has been set up where witnesses can upload photos and videos of the incident

So far, four people have been arrested in connection with Takayo’s murder.

On Wednesday, October 19, a 23-year-old man [A] and an 18-year-old man [B] were arrested in Bristol on suspicion of murder.

A 20-year-old woman [C] was also arrested in Islington on suspicion of aiding an offender.

The 18 year old man [B] and a 20-year-old woman [C] were subsequently released on bail pending further inquiries. The 23-year-old man [A] was released for investigation.

A 17 year old male [D] was arrested in Bristol on Saturday 22 October on suspicion of the murder and subsequently released on bail pending further inquiries.

Detective Inspector Laura Semple, Crime Specialist, said: ‘We are making good progress with our investigation into Takayo’s tragic death, which has of course left his family devastated.

“However, we still desperately need the public’s help to identify the men in these images. Can you help us or do you have any information – no matter how small – about Takayo’s murder, please come forward.’

Information can also be provided by calling the dispatch center directly on 020 7175 2206 to speak to an officer, calling 101 or tweeting @MetCC quoting 7478/29AUG.

Anyone wishing to remain 100 per cent anonymous can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting www.crimestoppers-uk.org. They never ask for your personal information and do not track your device.