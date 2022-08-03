Police release audio claiming credit for assassination of Sarik Ariyak and bodyguard Engin Sever

The two men were shot outside a house in Sydney’s Dover Heights

A chilling report taking credit for the murder of two men outside a house more than 40 years ago has been released as police asked for public help to decipher the message.

NSW police released the audio as part of the ongoing investigation into the unsolved 1980 shooting of Turkish Consul General Sarik Ariyak and his bodyguard, Engin Sever, outside a house in Sydney’s port city of Dover Heights.

Detectives have released an audio recording of the phone call, made to a media outlet shortly after the murders, where a woman claimed responsibility for the attack.

One can hear the voice crediting the killings on behalf of the Justice Commandos of the Armenian Genocide, saying that the attacks were in retaliation for the injustice done to the Armenians.

Turkish Consul General Sarik Ariyak (left), 50, and his bodyguard, Engin Sever (right), 28, were murdered on December 17, 1980, outside a home in Dover Heights.

“The attacks are in retaliation for the injustice Turkey inflicted on the Armenians in 1915,” the women’s voice said.

‘And Turkish institutions are our target, for the Armenian genocide.’

Turkish Consul General Sarik Ariyak, 50, and his bodyguard, Engin Sever, 28, were gunned down at 9:45 a.m. on December 17, 1980, outside a home in Portland Street, Dover Heights.

The couple left the residence in several vehicles when they were approached by two unknown assailants, who fired several shots at close range before escaping on a motorcycle.

Mr. Ariyak died at the scene and Mr. Sever died a short time later at St. Vincent’s Hospital.

Shortly after the attack, judicial commands claimed responsibility for the Armenian Genocide, but despite extensive police investigations, no one has ever been charged for the attack.

Researchers are also asking for the public’s help to decipher inaudible words spoken after “The authors of…” in case they are of interest to the study.

The NSW Joint Counter Terrorism Team (JCTT), which consists of the NSW Police Force, the Australian Federal Police, the Australian Security Intelligence Organization and the NSW Crime Commission, resumed its investigation under Strike Force Esslemont.

Commander of Counterterrorism and Special Tactics, Deputy Commissioner Mark Walton, urged the community to listen carefully to the recording as it could greatly aid the investigation.

As part of their ongoing investigation into the unsolved Turkish Consul General and his shooting of his bodyguard, detectives have released an audio recording of a telephone conversation made to a media outlet shortly after the killings, in which responsibility for the killings was released. attack was claimed. Shown is a COMFIT image of a person of interest in the attack

“Identifying the woman by her voice — or recognizing garbled words in the audio — will help us immensely in this investigation,” Assistant Commissioner Walton said.

“The police have strong reasons to believe that there are members of the public who know who this person is, and we urge them to come forward.

“As we continue this investigation, we suspect that there are people who know exactly what happened that day, but are not yet willing to talk to authorities.

“We would like to hear from these people as soon as possible, as well as anyone whose memory may be refreshed by the audio we released – as insignificant as the information may seem, it could be invaluable to the investigation.”

Police also announced that up to $1 million would be paid for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the men’s murders.