Police raid Melbourne factory: 1,200 cannabis plants valued at $3m are found by police

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

It may look like any other building on an industrial street in Melbourne’s suburbs, but this red-brick factory held a big secret.

On Friday morning, following a tip from the community, Victorian police raided a commercial property on Wannan Street in Highett, where they found a ‘sophisticated’ hydroponic setup.

From there, they seized 1,200 cannabis plants, worth about $3 million, that weighed “nearly a ton.”

Two men, a 57-year-old and a 35-year-old of no fixed address, were arrested at the factory and taken to Caulfield Police Station for questioning.

They were both subsequently charged with growing a large commercial amount of cannabis and were due to appear before Melbourne Magistrates Court on Saturday.

On Friday morning, following a tip from the community, Victorian police raided a Melbourne commercial site where they found a ‘sophisticated’ hydroponic setup

Police allege there was a $3 million grow house in a Melbourne factory

Two men, a 57-year-old and a 35-year-old of no fixed address, were arrested at the factory and taken to Caulfield Police Station for questioning

Meanwhile, detectives from the Caulfield Divisional Response Unit arrested a 29-year-old Elsternwick man on Tuesday after carrying out a search warrant at a house on Glen Huntley Road in Elsternwick.

After searching the site, police reportedly found negotiable quantities of what are believed to be methylamphetamine, cocaine, MDMA and hallucinogens, along with firearm components.

The man was charged with trafficking illegal substances and possessing an unregistered firearm.

He was released on bail to appear before the Moorabbin Magistrates’ Court in March next year.

Between the two incidents, police reportedly seized nearly a ton of cannabis plants, 50 grams of what is believed to be cocaine with a street value of $17,500, about 500 alleged MDMA pills worth $15,000, and 60 grams of methamphetamine with a street sign. value of $12,000.

They also found 150 grams of an alleged hallucinogen, drug-making items, a taser, firearm parts, ammunition and cash.

Meanwhile, detectives from the Caulfield Divisional Response Unit arrested a 29-year-old Elsternwick man after executing a search warrant

The arrested men are due to appear in court on Saturday. Photo: Victoria Police

Caulfield Divisional Response Unit Detective Senior Sergeant David Quirk said community tips play a “critical” role in any investigation.

“If you see or hear any suspicious behavior, such as covering or blacking out windows, strong plant odors, and unusual or pedestrian movement, please call police,” Sergeant Quirk said.

“Instead of fattening the pockets of would-be criminals, more than $3 million worth of drugs are a one-way ticket to be destroyed.

“This week’s results should be a sobering reminder to any dealer who may think he is invincible – sooner or later we will knock on your door and you will face several years in prison.”