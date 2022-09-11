Police provide a major update on the search for William Tyrrell

<!–

It’s been eight years since three-year-old William Tyrrell went missing from his foster grandmother’s home on the north coast of NSW.

But the police have not specified what happened to the boy, who was wearing a Spider-Man suit.

Strike Force Rosann detectives are continuing to draft a letter for the coroner to determine what happened to William who disappeared on September 12, 2014.

The search for NSW boy William Tyrrell, who went missing on this day eight years ago, continues

“Every effort is – and should be – directed towards finding William Tyrrell,” NSW Police Homicide Squad Commander Detective Superintendent Danny Doherty said in a statement on Monday.

“Our investigation is very active and ongoing,

“Various activities are undertaken every day, also under Corona.”

The police work with a large amount of information and methodically investigate and exhaust each line of investigation.

“This is all for William, and if it takes time and effort to get it right, it’s worth it,” he said.

In December 2020, a months-long search for the possible remains of the missing toddler with high publicity ended with no apparent breakthroughs.

Eight years after William Tyrrell disappeared on NSW, Mid-North Coast Police say the investigation remains active as a briefing is prepared for the coroner

Police have excavated the garden of his foster grandmother’s former property in Kendall, where he disappeared.

They examined a concrete slab laid after that time, dried off a nearby creek, and sifted through the soil in bushland and around the house.

Heavy rains sometimes thwarted the probe, involving divers, mechanical excavators and dozens of police officers.

The $1 million reward for information leading to William’s recovery and the circumstances surrounding his disappearance remains in effect.