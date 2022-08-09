Police officers investigating bomb threat at New Jersey hospital find more than three dozen weapons

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

The New Jersey Hospital’s marketing director was arrested Sunday at Newark International Airport after police discovered more than three dozen firearms, including 27 rifles, in an unlocked cabinet in his office while investigating a bomb threat there.

Reuven Alonalayoff, 46, an employee of Hudson Regional Hospital, was taken into custody Sunday by Homeland Security Investigations.

He was charged with possession of an assault firearm and two counts of possession of a high-capacity magazine.

Officials said it was unclear what Alonalayoff, of Elmwood Park, NJ, was doing at the airport.

Reuven Alonalayoff, 46, was arrested Sunday at Newark Liberty International Airport by Homeland Security Investigations. Officials say it is unclear what he was doing at the airport. He was charged with possession of an assault firearm and two counts of possession of a high-capacity magazine

On July 18, just after 3 p.m., Secaucus Police were called to the acute care facility on the Hackensack River in Secaucus, New Jersey, over a bomb threat. The bomb threat turned out to be a hoax, but one of the bomb-sniffing dogs picked up a scent and led officials to an unlocked closet in Alonalayoff’s office.

Inside was a huge stock of firearms: seven rifles and shotguns, 11 pistols, a .45-caliber semi-automatic Kriss Vector rifle with a high-capacity magazine and 14 cartridges of high-capacity ammunition.

Alonalayoff served as director of marketing at Hudson Regional Hospital, an acute care facility in Secaucus, New Jersey

Officials are investigating how Alonalayoff was able to get all the firearms to the hospital and how long they were hidden in his office.

Secaucus Police Chief Dennis Miller said that “the unsecured storage of a large stockpile of weapons, especially in this location, certainly poses a risk to public safety, and he said he was grateful that this situation was resolved without harm to anyone.” ‘. NBC New York reported.

A hospital spokesperson told The Jersey Journal that Alonalayoff no longer works there