Police officer sacked after drunken fight in Cardiff pub

A veteran police officer has been sacked after being dragged away from a drunken brawl at a Cardiff pub by bouncers.

PC Simon Rohman, 58, was involved in an arrest at the busy Brewhouse pub in Cardiff city center in September 2021.

He was charged with gross misconduct after the scene, which was captured on CCTV, showed him punching a member of the public.

The officer was stopped by door staff and he was arrested for being drunk and disorderly.

PC Rohman was dismissed by Gwent Police over the ‘physical and verbal altercation’ with two members of the public in Cardiff.

Chief of Police Pam Kelly ruled at a hearing that the officer’s behavior amounted to gross misconduct, saying he had “every chance” to walk away from the crime scene.

She said, “Our communities deserve the highest standards from officers. This off-duty behavior falls well below that standard.

PC Rohman had every opportunity to walk away from a volatile situation, and this was much more than ‘two minutes of madness’.

“It was totally inappropriate behavior and a standard I am not willing to accept at the Gwent Police Department.”

The indictment reads: ‘He was asked to leave the Brewhouse after a physical and verbal altercation with two members of the public, which resulted in him being restrained in public by door staff and arrested for drunkenness and disorderly conduct.

While at the brewery, he engaged in a physical and verbal altercation with two members of the public and CCTV footage shows him punching one of them with a closed fist.

He will now be placed on the banned officers list, which will prevent him from working in England and Wales.

It comes after a recent investigation at Gwent Police after texts between officers were published by the Sunday Times, sparking allegations of a racist, misogynistic and homophobic culture within the police force.

Three officers are suspected in connection with the messages.