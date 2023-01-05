Police officer indicted on assault charges in Denver police shooting that injured 6 bystanders

A Denver police officer is charged with assault reportedly shooting five bystanders when he shot at a suspect in a busy Lower Downtown bar district last summer, a grand jury ruled Wednesday.

The grand jury indicted Officer Brandon Ramos on 14 counts, including two counts of second-degree assault, six counts of third-degree assault, one count of prohibited use of a weapon and five counts of reckless endangerment.

Ramos’ decision to open fire in the direction of a mob was “reckless, unreasonable and unnecessary”. according to the indictment.

He was suspended without pay on Wednesday after being charged, according to Denver police. The department declined to comment further on the criminal charges.

“Police officers make split-second decisions every day under difficult circumstances, and those decisions are rooted in protecting people,” Denver Mayor Michael Hancock said in a statement. “While the situation remains unfortunate and it is regrettable that innocent bystanders were injured, I am surprised to see the grand jury find that the officer’s actions involved criminal intent.”

The president of the Denver police union defended Ramos at a news conference Wednesday afternoon, saying the charges against the officer were baseless.

“To charge this officer with a crime, jeopardizing his career, his freedom to act as he has been trained, in the public interest, without malice, malicious intent or lack of concern, is unfortunate and saddening,” said the president of the Denver Police Protective Association. said Tyson Worrell. “…Agent Ramos is not a criminal and should not be treated as such.”

Ramos was one of three officers who shot at 21-year-old Jordan Waddy after the bars closed on July 17. Police previously claimed they saw Waddy punch someone outside the bar and make a gesture indicating he had a gun. Waddy ran away from officers as they approached him.

CCTV footage showed Waddy stepping onto the street between two parked cars and then raising his hands when he saw police. Waddy turned his back on the officers and walked back between the two cars onto the sidewalk, the videos showed.

Waddy then turned to the officers and grabbed a gun from his clothing as the police shouted “stop” and “get down”. At one information last summer, Denver police said Waddy fumbled with the gun and it appeared he was holding it from above with his hand over the slide. He didn’t hold the gun in a pistol grip, Commander. Matt Clark said at the time.

CCTV footage shows Waddy throwing the gun on the ground as three officers, including Ramos, opened fire.

A total of six bystanders outside the beer hall were injured, at least five of whom gunshot wounds. According to the indictment, a man was shot in the arm, two women were shot in the leg, a woman was shot in the shoulder and a man was shot in the foot. Waddy also suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

Three of the victims — Yekalo Weldewihet, Bailey Alexander and Willis Small IV — said at a news conference Wednesday they were surprised but relieved that Ramos had been charged.

“Officer Ramos’ conduct was against the law and common sense,” said Alexander, who was shot in the shoulder.

Weldewihet is still completing physical therapy for the gunshot wound to his arm, he said. All three said they still suffer from anxiety from the shooting.

Small, who injured his foot, said Hancock’s statement calling the victims’ injuries “regrettable” was an understatement.

“It’s a blessing that one of us is here today,” he said.

“The word the mayor should have used is ‘preventable’,” said Siddhartha Rathod, one of Rathod Mohamedbhai’s lawyers representing the victims. “This should never have happened.”

The other two officers — Meghan Lieberson and Kenneth Rowland — will not face criminal charges because prosecutors and the grand jury found their actions to be legally justified, Denver District Attorney Beth McCann said in a press release.

The grand jury found that neither Lieberson nor Rowland injured any of the five bystanders shot. They have both returned to work but are still on non-patrol orders, the Denver Police Department said.

Lieberson fired two shots and Rowland fired four, but from their perspective, no one was behind Waddy. According to the indictment, they used appropriate force and did not endanger the lives of others when they fired.

Ramos shot from a different angle. He knew that from where he was standing there was a large crowd of people behind Waddy and that he had no clear background, the indictment states. At no point did Waddy turn to face Ramos with the gun and Ramos was not in immediate danger when he fired his weapon, the grand jury said.

“Officer Ramos’ decision to fire was not legally justified because it was reckless, unreasonable and unnecessary to protect himself or other officers and he knowingly disregarded an undue risk of injury to the crowd behind Mr. Waddy,” the statement said. charge.

Worrell, the president of the police union, placed the blame for the shooting solely on Waddy, saying the officers acted in the best interest of the public. Officers had to act to stop Waddy once he took the gun, Worrell said.

“All of this could have been avoided if the suspect had stopped and showed his hands,” Worrell said. The union president didn’t directly answer a question about how bystander shooting was in the public interest and instead pointed to generalized crime, gun ownership and violence in the LoDo area.

“The Denver Police Department isn’t hurting anyone there, it’s other members of the community who are hurting people there,” he said. “And that’s why the police are there to respond to those incidents.”

Worrell said the union would “vigorously defend” Ramos and said the officer’s indictment was likely to have a “chilling effect” on officer recruitment and retention.

The grand jury investigating the LoDo police shooting heard testimony from 17 witnesses and reviewed 140 pieces of evidence before ruling on charges, McCann said.

“I want to thank the members of the grand jury who have spent many days over the past few months listening to testimony and examining evidence,” McCann said in a press release. “This is a very serious matter and I appreciate the time and consideration each of them has devoted to this important decision. The matter is now moving forward in court.”

The case marked the first time McCann had convened a grand jury to review a Denver police shooting.

Waddy also faces criminal weapons and assault charges in connection with the incident.