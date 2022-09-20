Police officer, 40, used position to ‘forge’ sexual relationships with 12 vulnerable women

<!–

A former police officer used his position to “forge” sexual relations with a dozen vulnerable women, a court has heard.

Daniel Nash, 40, faces 13 charges of misconduct in public office, while his former Derbyshire colleague, Matthew Longmate, 46, faces one misconduct charge.

Nash is said to have “entered and pursued” sexual relations with 12 women between January 2015 and December 2020.

Nash and PC Longmate are both charged with “committing sexual acts” with the same woman on October 4, 2015.

Nash gave no indication of a plea, while PC Longmate indicated through his attorney that he would file a not-guilty plea on the only misconduct charge he faces.

Nash and PC Longmate, both from Chesterfield, Derbyshire, appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in dark suits.

Former PC Daniel Nash, 40, pictured on arrival in court, faces 13 charges of misconduct in public office

The first charge, jointly served by both officers, reads: ‘Between October 3, 2015 and October 5, 2015 in Chesterfield while acting as a public servant, namely a police officer, you deliberately and without reasonable excuse or justification misbehaved in a manner that amounted to abuse of public trust in the office holder by engaging in sexual acts.

The rest of the charges, which only Nash faced, read: “While acting as a public official, namely a police officer, you intentionally and without reasonable excuse or justification misconducted yourself in a manner that amounted to abuse of the public confidence in the office. holder by entering into and pursuing a relationship.’

Prosecutor Jocelyn Ledward said: “The charge against Mr Nash is that he used his position as a police officer to engage in sexual relations with some female members of the public, or at least attempt to do so.

“These were all women he would have only encountered as a result of his position as a police officer and his duties therein.

‘Many of the complainants appear to have been vulnerable in general or at some point in their lives, often as victims, witnesses, particularly in relation to domestic violence, or… suspects.

Former PC Matthew Longmate, 46, faces misconduct charge in Westminster Magistrates Court

“The prosecution is in fact that he had pursued these relationships.

“They range from trying to kiss effectively… to engaging in sexual relationships that sometimes lasted for several years.”

The prosecutor explained that the joint misconduct charge accuses the two officers of having sex with a drunk woman after she was kicked out of a nightclub on October 4, 2015.

District Judge Michael Snow granted bail to the defendants ahead of a plea and preliminary hearing on October 18 at Southwark Crown Court.

He said, ‘Between now and then… you are forbidden to have any contact with each other.

“You are also not allowed to contact directly or indirectly any of the complaints mentioned in the complaint form.”