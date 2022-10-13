Police: Missing Georgia toddler believed dead, mom a suspect

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) – A Georgia toddler who was reported missing by his mother last week is believed to be dead, police say, and his mother is a suspect in the boy’s death.

Late on Wednesday, the Chatham County Police Department said: “We are saddened to report that CCPD and the FBI have informed Quinton Simon’s family that we believe he has passed away. We have named his mother, Leilani Simon, as the prime suspect in his disappearance and death.”

No arrests have been made and no charges have been filed, the tweet said.

Simon told officers on Oct. 5 that her 20-month-old son Quinton had been in his box before discovering he was missing, said Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley.

Police fanned out across a neighborhood just outside Savannah looking for the toddler, described as last seen wearing a Sesame Street T-shirt and black pants. Hours later, he still hadn’t been found.

“We are very concerned about Quinton,” Hadley told reporters at the time. “We hope we can find him safely and take him to his parents.”

The police chief said officers had contacted the boy’s biological father and did not believe he was involved. Officers also searched the child’s home but did not find him inside, he added.

An Amber Alert has not been issued for the missing boy, Hadley said, as police would first have to determine that the child had been abducted.

Hadley will hold a press conference on Thursday to discuss the matter.

