Police Minister Paul Toole's brother Joshua arrested over drug bust in Newcastle, NSW

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

The brother of Paul Toole, the NSW Deputy Premier, has been arrested over his alleged involvement in a drug supply syndicate.

Joshua Toole, 38, was part of a group of four cuffed on Wednesday following a six-month investigation into the supply of meth by the Drug and Firearms Squad in the Central Coast and Hunter Valley regions.

Police Minister Mr Toole said on Wednesday night he was ‘devastated’ by the news of his brother’s arrest.

Joshua Toole, 38, was part of a group of four arrested on Wednesday following a six-month investigation into the supply of meth by the Drug and Firearms Squad

Police Minister Mr Toole said on Wednesday night he was ‘devastated’ by the news of the arrest

Joshua was arrested along with a 24-year-old woman in a vehicle stop at Killarney Vale at around 6pm.

A short time later, investigators executed search warrants in Belmont North, Nords Wharf and Wadalba, allegedly finding and seizing more than 2kg of methylamphetamine – with an estimated potential street value of $2 million.

They also reportedly found $220,000 in cash, a gel-blaster firearm, electronic devices and other items relevant to the investigation.

It is understood Joshua is currently being held at Belmont Police Station and is expected to be charged later this evening.

He will then spend the night in custody before he is brought to court tomorrow.

A 43-year-old man was arrested during the search of a home in Belmont North and taken to Belmont Police Station.

Police Minister Mr Toole said: ‘I am devastated’ after news of the arrest broke on Wednesday

Following further enquiries, a 42-year-old man was arrested at a workplace in Wyong at around 10.30am and taken to Wyong Police Station.

All are expected to be charged.

Sir. Toole was chosen to replace John Barilaro as manager of the NSW Nationals last year.