Police Minister Paul Toole's brother Joshua arrested, charged drug bust in Newcastle, NSW
Dramatic moment Police Minister’s brother is pulled over by police and handcuffed as raids uncover $2 million meth and $220,000 in cash
- Brother of Paul Toole, NSW Deputy Premier, arrested before drugs raid
- Footage shows the police minister’s brother held in Newcastle, NSW
- The arrest came after investigation into the supply of prohibited drugs in NSW
- Joshua Toole was arrested along with a 24-year-old woman in a vehicle that stops
- Four people including Toole have now been charged with the alleged syndicate
<!–
<!–
<!– <!–
<!–
<!–
<!–
Dramatic footage has emerged of NSW Deputy Premier Paul Toole’s brother arrested for his alleged involvement in a massive drug supply syndicate
Joshua Toole, 38, was taken into custody along with a 24-year-old woman in synchronized vehicles in Newcastle and the Central Coast at around 9am on Wednesday.
Video shows police instructing Mr. Toole to open his trunk and exit the vehicle before detectives handcuffed him. He was led away by a detective while police officers searched his car.
Sir. Toole was taken to Belmont Police Station where he was charged with several counts of drug supply and directing the activities of a criminal group.
The woman and two other men have also been charged with drug-related offenses after raids on various properties allegedly uncovered $2 million in meth and $220,000 in cash.
Sir. Toole was refused bail to appear at Newcastle Local Court on Thursday.
Sir. Toole was refused bail to appear at Newcastle Local Court on Thursday
The brother of NSW Deputy Premier Paul Toole, Joshua (pictured), has been pulled over and hauled away by police as part of a massive investigation into an alleged drug supply syndicate
Footage shows police instructing Mr. Toole in opening his trunk and exiting his vehicle before detectives handcuffed him and led him into a police car
The group of four were arrested on Wednesday following a six-month investigation into the supply of meth by the Drug and Firearms Squad in the Central Coast and Hunter Valley regions.
Police Minister Toole said on Wednesday night he was ‘devastated’ by the news of his brother’s arrest.
The politician was elected to replace John Barilaro as leader of the NSW Nationals last year.
The 24-year-old woman who was with Mr. Toole, has been charged with drug offenses and participation in a criminal group.
She was granted bail and will appear in Wyong Local Court tomorrow.
Police Minister Mr Toole said on Wednesday night he was ‘devastated’ by the news of the arrest
Sir. Toole was arrested along with a 24-year-old woman in a vehicle stop Wednesday
Sir. Toole was taken to Belmont Police Station where he was charged with multiple counts of drug supply and directing the activities of a criminal group
A short time later, investigators executed search warrants in Belmont North, Nords Wharf and Wadalba, allegedly finding and seizing more than 2kg of methylamphetamine – with an estimated potential street value of $2 million.
They also reportedly found $220,000 in cash, a gel-blaster firearm, electronic devices and other items relevant to the investigation.
A 43-year-old man was arrested during the search of a home in Belmont North and taken to Belmont Police Station.
He has been charged with several counts of supplying drugs, participating in a criminal group, dealing with the proceeds of crime.
The 43-year-old was refused bail and will appear at Newcastle Local Court on Thursday.
Investigators executed search warrants in Belmont North, Nords Wharf and Wadalba where they allegedly found and seized more than 2kg of methylamphetamine – with an estimated potential street value of £2m.
They also allegedly found $220,000 in cash, a gel-blaster firearm, electronic devices and other items relevant to the investigation
Together with Mr. Toole and the 24-year-old woman, a 42- and 43-year-old man were charged with the syndicate
Following further enquiries, a 42-year-old man was arrested at a workplace in Wyong at around 10.30am and taken to Wyong Police Station.
He has been charged with multiple counts of supplying drugs, participating in a criminal group, recklessly dealing with the proceeds of crime and possession of drugs.
He has been refused bail and will appear at Wyong Local Court on Thursday.
Full list of charges revealed
Joshua Toole, 38
Mr. Tool has been charged with the supply of large commercial quantities of prohibited substance, knowingly direct activities of criminal group, participate criminal group contributes to criminal activity, and five counts of supply of prohibited substances on an ongoing basis.
43-year-old Belmont North man
He has been charged with engaging in the supply of a commercial quantity of a prohibited substance, participating in a criminal group, contributing to criminal activity, knowingly dealing in the proceeds of crime with intent to conceal, and two counts each of possessing a prohibited substance and supplying an indictable amount of prohibited substance
42 year old Wadalba man
He has been charged with two counts of supplying large commercial quantities of a prohibited substance, three counts of supplying prohibited substances on an ongoing basis, and one count each of participating in the supply of large commercial quantities of a prohibited substance, supplying an indictable quantity of prohibited substance, participating criminally group contribute criminal activity, recklessly handle proceeds from crime and possess prohibited substance.
24 year old Killarney Vale woman
She has been accused of participating in the supply of large commercial quantities of prohibited substance, and participating criminal group contributing to criminal activity.