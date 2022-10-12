Police Minister Paul Toole's brother Joshua arrested, charged drug bust in Newcastle, NSW

<!–

Dramatic footage has emerged of NSW Deputy Premier Paul Toole’s brother arrested for his alleged involvement in a massive drug supply syndicate

Joshua Toole, 38, was taken into custody along with a 24-year-old woman in synchronized vehicles in Newcastle and the Central Coast at around 9am on Wednesday.

Video shows police instructing Mr. Toole to open his trunk and exit the vehicle before detectives handcuffed him. He was led away by a detective while police officers searched his car.

Sir. Toole was taken to Belmont Police Station where he was charged with several counts of drug supply and directing the activities of a criminal group.

The woman and two other men have also been charged with drug-related offenses after raids on various properties allegedly uncovered $2 million in meth and $220,000 in cash.

Sir. Toole was refused bail to appear at Newcastle Local Court on Thursday.

The group of four were arrested on Wednesday following a six-month investigation into the supply of meth by the Drug and Firearms Squad in the Central Coast and Hunter Valley regions.

Police Minister Toole said on Wednesday night he was ‘devastated’ by the news of his brother’s arrest.

The politician was elected to replace John Barilaro as leader of the NSW Nationals last year.

The 24-year-old woman who was with Mr. Toole, has been charged with drug offenses and participation in a criminal group.

She was granted bail and will appear in Wyong Local Court tomorrow.

A short time later, investigators executed search warrants in Belmont North, Nords Wharf and Wadalba, allegedly finding and seizing more than 2kg of methylamphetamine – with an estimated potential street value of $2 million.

They also reportedly found $220,000 in cash, a gel-blaster firearm, electronic devices and other items relevant to the investigation.

A 43-year-old man was arrested during the search of a home in Belmont North and taken to Belmont Police Station.

He has been charged with several counts of supplying drugs, participating in a criminal group, dealing with the proceeds of crime.

The 43-year-old was refused bail and will appear at Newcastle Local Court on Thursday.

Following further enquiries, a 42-year-old man was arrested at a workplace in Wyong at around 10.30am and taken to Wyong Police Station.

He has been charged with multiple counts of supplying drugs, participating in a criminal group, recklessly dealing with the proceeds of crime and possession of drugs.

He has been refused bail and will appear at Wyong Local Court on Thursday.