Police: Man bites daughter in finger, finger second victim during assault

SCHENECTADY, ​​NY (NEWS10) — A 72-year-old man was arrested on New Year’s Day after alleged assaults. According to the police, he bit the finger of two victims.

At around 12:45 a.m. on January 1, Schenectady police were called to the Summit Towers for a reported assault. Police said a female victim was arguing with her father when it got physical and he allegedly bit off part of her finger. Another person tried to intervene, but the man also bit his finger, police said.

Both victims refused to press charges; However, Ernesto Galban has been charged with second-degree assault. Both victims were taken to Ellis Hospital for treatment.