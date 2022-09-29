Police make arrest after Oldham player Hallam Hope left with ‘serious injuries’ in alleged assault

Police have arrested a man after an Oldham player was allegedly assaulted by a Chesterfield opponent in a car park after a game between the two sides.

Hallam Hope, an Oldham striker, was left with what his club described as ‘serious injuries’ after a ‘cruel attack’ after the two sides met at Boundary Park earlier this month.

Former Everton trainee Hope, 28, had to be treated in hospital and has not played since the incident, which took place on September 4.

Hallam Hope was hospitalized after being the victim of a ‘cruel attack’ on Saturday night

The National League Oldham is said to have provided police with CCTV footage related to the alleged attack, while Chesterfield said they were helping police with their investigation.

In a statement, Greater Manchester police say the suspect has been arrested and then released pending further investigation.

It read: ‘A man was arrested on 9 September on suspicion of assault after a report of assault on a man in his twenties, in Boundary Park, Oldham, on 4 September 2022.

The incident took place in the staff parking lot at Oldham Athletic’s home ground, Boundary Park

“The suspect has since been released under investigation.”

Promotional yacht Chesterfield had won the match 2-0. Oldham said Hope was subsequently attacked in the staff parking lot, suffered serious injuries and would be “out of action for several weeks”.

A Chesterfield statement, released at the time, read: ‘We are aware of an allegation regarding an unnamed Chesterfield player. We help the Greater Manchester Police with their questions. As this is an ongoing investigation, no further comment will be made at this stage.”