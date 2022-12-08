Police launch urgent hunt for missing girl, 11, who vanished from house in Crawley

Police launch an urgent hunt for the missing girl, 11, who disappeared from the Crawley home
- Kishalyh Brown, 11, has been missing since 8:40 pm on Wednesday, December 7
- She was last seen in black leggings, trainers and a black top with stars
- Crawley Police have asked anyone who sees her to call 999 immediately
- She has links to the areas of Bexhill in Sussex and Bromley, London
<!–
<!–
<!– <!–
<!–
<!–
<!–
Crawley Police have issued an appeal for information as they search ‘urgently’ for missing 11-year-old girl Kishalyh Brown.
She is missing from Crawley, West Sussex, and was last seen at an address in the Furnace Green area at around 8.40pm last night (Wednesday 7 December).
Police described her as being six feet tall and athletically built with long plaited braids.
Kishalyh was last seen wearing black leggings, white trainers, a black top with stars on it and a hooded sweater.
Kishalyh Brown, 11, has been missing since 8:40 pm on Wednesday, December 7
It was added that she is ‘known for being associated with Bexhill and Bromley’.
Crawley Police are encouraging anyone with information on her whereabouts to call 999 immediately, quoting the 7 December serial number 1252.
In a Facebook appeal released in the early hours of this morning, police said: ‘We are urgently looking for 11-year-old Kishalyh Brown who is missing from Crawley.
Kishalyh was last seen at an address in the Furnace Green neighborhood around 8:40 PM on Wednesday (December 7).
She is described as 5′ 6′ and athletically built, with long plaited braids. She was last seen wearing black leggings, white trainers, a black top with stars on it and a hooded sweater.
“Anyone who sees her or knows her whereabouts is asked to call 999 immediately quoting serial number 1252 dated 07/12.”