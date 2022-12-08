Thursday, December 8, 2022
Police launch urgent hunt for missing girl, 11, who vanished from house in Crawley

written by Jacky
  • She was last seen in black leggings, trainers and a black top with stars
  • Crawley Police have asked anyone who sees her to call 999 immediately
  • She has links to the areas of Bexhill in Sussex and Bromley, London

By Lauren Haughey for Mailonline

published: 16:22, Dec 8, 2022 | Updated: 4:32 PM, Dec 8, 2022

Crawley Police have issued an appeal for information as they search ‘urgently’ for missing 11-year-old girl Kishalyh Brown.

She is missing from Crawley, West Sussex, and was last seen at an address in the Furnace Green area at around 8.40pm last night (Wednesday 7 December).

Police described her as being six feet tall and athletically built with long plaited braids.

Kishalyh was last seen wearing black leggings, white trainers, a black top with stars on it and a hooded sweater.

It was added that she is ‘known for being associated with Bexhill and Bromley’.

Crawley Police are encouraging anyone with information on her whereabouts to call 999 immediately, quoting the 7 December serial number 1252.

In a Facebook appeal released in the early hours of this morning, police said: ‘We are urgently looking for 11-year-old Kishalyh Brown who is missing from Crawley.

