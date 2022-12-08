Police launch urgent hunt for missing girl, 11, who vanished from house in Crawley

<!–

Crawley Police have issued an appeal for information as they search ‘urgently’ for missing 11-year-old girl Kishalyh Brown.

She is missing from Crawley, West Sussex, and was last seen at an address in the Furnace Green area at around 8.40pm last night (Wednesday 7 December).

Police described her as being six feet tall and athletically built with long plaited braids.

Kishalyh was last seen wearing black leggings, white trainers, a black top with stars on it and a hooded sweater.

Kishalyh Brown, 11, has been missing since 8:40 pm on Wednesday, December 7

It was added that she is ‘known for being associated with Bexhill and Bromley’.

Crawley Police are encouraging anyone with information on her whereabouts to call 999 immediately, quoting the 7 December serial number 1252.

