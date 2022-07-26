Police launch review after officer grabbed A.J. Dillon by his collar in Bayern v Man City game

Green Bay Police say their internal affairs department is investigating after a social media video showed an officer grabbing Packers as he drove AJ Dillon back during a Saturday night football game at Lambeau Field.

Video posted to social media showed Dillon in the end zone greeting fans in the stands during the friendly match between Bayern Munich and Manchester City.

Dillon appeared to be about to make a Lambeau leap into the crowd when the video showed an officer grabbing him by the collar and giving him a shove.

After fans booed and Dillon appeared to offer an explanation, the officer withdrew and had Dillon jump into the stands.

As the video started to gain attention on social media, Dillon tweeted his account of what happened.

Two security guards told me and helped me get to the field during the 30 minute rain delay so I could do a lambeau jump and whip up the crowd…I assume he missed them when they told me down to come. https://t.co/fxbKKtfhUW — AJ “Quadzilla” Dillon (@ajdillon7) July 24, 2022

“Clearly there was a miscommunication between the officer and Mr Dillon,” Green Bay Police Chief Chris Davis said in a statement Monday.

“The Green Bay Police Department appreciates Mr Dillon’s perspective and words of support. The Green Bay Police Department of Professional Standards/Internal Affairs has launched an investigation into this incident.”

Davis’ statement did not identify the officer shown in the video.

Dillon said on social media that a few security officials helped him get to the field during a rain delay in Saturday’s football game so he could do a Lambeau jump to excite the crowd.

“I guess (the officer) missed them when they told me to come down,” Dillon said.

In a later tweet, Dillon described the incident as “just miscommunication between parties.”

“The (at)GBPolice are great people and I’m glad we have them for our games to keep us safe,” Dillon said.

“When you’re standing there with all those people in the pouring rain, it’s hard to know what’s going on with just one. Everything okay.’

When asked about the incident Monday after Packers’ annual shareholders’ meeting, team president/CEO Mark Murphy called it “obviously a very unfortunate situation that has occurred.”

The match itself ended 1-0 to Man City with new signing Erling Haaland scoring the decisive goal just 12 minutes into the game.