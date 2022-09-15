Police launch probe as two women attend Utah football game TOPLESS with body paint over their torsos

Police are investigating after two women went topless to a Utah soccer game this weekend, wearing body paint over their torso in the form of a tank top with a red “U” on it.

Reports on KSL radio show there is a lewd act in Utah that could turn the incident into a Class B felony. Under Utah laws, Class B violations are punishable by fines of $1,000 or up to six months in prison.

But there’s also frustration that security at the college game didn’t stop them from being first in Sunday’s game.

The incident took place on Sunday and the university has responded with a letter to those who attended the competition – it has also posted the letter on its website.

YouTuber Melea Johnson – a Utah alumni – was at the game with her husband and two children and said in a lengthy Instagram post that she was close to the two women.

“There were 2 TOPLESS GIRLS at the Utah Football game yesterday!” Johnson wrote. “This was my first time bringing my 2 kids and I was so excited to finally get them to experience a live soccer game in my alma matter.

“Nobody working in the stadium stopped them at the gate, guards just stared at them and let them pass… nobody did anything!

Is this literally where our world is going?! We can’t even go to a family-friendly college football game without exposing our kids and family to nudity??

“And the stadium and security for the event won’t step in or escort them out because they’re afraid they’ll be charged over discriminatory laws?” That’s what they told me!

‘Are you joking?! This is NOT okay @utahfootball!! Instead of this post being about how excited I was to take my kids to their very first game… now I feel like I should post about this issue to try and make some noise and get the stadium to change their rules!

‘Do you like this in your team’s stadium? Especially with your kids there?’

Melea Johnson (left) attended the game with her children and husband and was furious that security refused to remove the women from the stadium

Utah president Taylor Randall and athletic director Mark Harlan wrote a letter to cardholders, which Utah also posted on its website.

It read: ‘We want to be very clear that profanity, public intoxication, abusive and disrespectful behavior, racial and derogatory comments or verbal attacks directed at individuals or groups will not be tolerated.

Anyone who engages in unsafe or inappropriate behavior will be removed from the premises, may lose all privileges and access to future university events and may be reported to the police.

“We encourage all of you to help us identify and report inappropriate behavior so that our event staff can ensure a safe and great experience for our student-athletes, coaches, staff and spectators. If you see something, say something!’