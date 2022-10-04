Police launch murder probe after 51-year-old man found wounded in a park dies

<!–

Police have launched a murder investigation after a man found ‘seriously injured’ in a park died 20 days later.

Officers believe Headley Barry Thomas, 51, suffered a ‘horrific attack’ in Old Trafford, Greater Manchester, last month. He died of his injuries on Sunday.

A murder investigation is now underway and detectives are appealing for witnesses to come forward to help ‘piece together’ Mr Thomas’ movements in the hours before he was found injured.

They also want to speak to a woman who is believed to have found Mr Thomas in the park before an ambulance was called.

Three people have previously been arrested in connection with the attack.

Emergency services cordoned off an area known locally as Penn Park, off Maher Gardens, at around 10am. 15:00 on September 12 after Thomas was found seriously injured.

Detectives say it remains unclear whether Thomas, who was known to loved ones as Barry, was attacked inside the park or somewhere nearby.

He was taken to hospital where he died from his injuries on 2 October.

The police have previously arrested three people, including a 37-year-old woman and a 27-year-old man, who have since been released.

A 38-year-old man was released without further action.

Detective Inspector Gareth Davies, from Greater Manchester Police’s Major Incident Team, said on Tuesday: ‘Since September we have worked tirelessly to find the person(s) responsible for this horrific attack which has tragically resulted in the loss of a much loved man life. .

“We have followed up on a number of lines of inquiry which have resulted in a 37-year-old woman and a 27-year-old man being arrested, both of whom have since been released.

‘A third person, a 38-year-old man, was also arrested and has been released without further action. But we still need more information to establish exactly what happened on the day Barry was attacked.’

The detective added: ‘I would urge anyone with information, or anyone who may have seen Barry in the hours leading up to the attack, to contact us as soon as possible as your information may just help us solve this investigation and get justice for Barry and his family.

“At this time, it remains unclear whether Barry was attacked in Penn Park or somewhere nearby. We need to piece together Barry’s movements on Monday 12 September between 9.00 and when he was found around 2:30 p.m.

‘We are also looking to speak to a woman who is believed to have found Barry in the park before the ambulance was called at around 2.30pm.

‘She is described as an Asian woman aged 50 to 60, wearing khaki colored clothing. If this is you, please contact us as you may be able to assist us with our enquiries.

In an emotional tribute, Mr Thomas’ family said: ‘Our hearts are broken, our world has been changed forever. Forever loved by his family, children and friends.

‘Our brother was proud, protective, funny, loyal and a caring man with a big heart, we are saddened by this news.

‘We as a family are searching for answers to this senseless act and to bring closure to a life lost’.