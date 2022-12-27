Police launch murder investigation after a 76-year-old retiree died two weeks after arson at his home

Police have released CCTV footage of a man they wish to speak to in connection with the death of a grandfather who died two weeks after his house was burned down.

George Redmond, 76, was forced to flee his home in the Old Swan area of ​​Liverpool at around 3am on Thursday 1 September after he was the target of arson.

It is understood that the pensioner fell down the stairs while trying to flee, leaving him with serious injuries that required hospital attention.

Mr Redmond died suddenly in hospital on September 16, and Merseyside Police now confirm that his death was treated as a murder.

So far, no arrests have been made in connection with the incident. However, detectives have released CCTV footage of a man they wish to speak to and a white Audi seen in the Dorien Road area between 3:10am and 3:20am.

Witnesses in the area recounted how neighbors banged on the windows of George and Mary to raise the alarm after the front door of the house caught fire. A can of gasoline was also visible in the driveway.

Residents on the street said they are “absolutely certain” the attack was a case of mistaken identity and could not think of a reason why someone could harm the couple.

A neighbor said: ‘They were one of the families that sold when they were buying the land for Edge Lane, so they’ve been here for 10 or 12 years.

‘George was a fairly quiet man, but he always said hello. He was an avid gardener, he loved being in his garden.

‘It was definitely a mistaken identity. It’s happened on this street before, someone set my car on fire in 2009. There are certain people in this area who think they are more than they are. They think they are gangsters.

A CCTV image of a white Audi seen in the Dorein Road area at the time of the arson attack

In a statement issued shortly after his death, George’s family said: “It is with extreme sadness that we announce the death of a lovely husband, father and grandfather, George Redmond, who died suddenly on September 16 in hospital.”

“She was making great progress in her rehabilitation and was already on the move and regaining her independence, so her sudden death was unexpected and completely tragic and we as a family are struggling to come to terms with it all.” We are beyond heartbroken and hope that whoever is responsible for this terrible act is brought to justice quickly.

“George leaves behind his loving wife Mary, to whom he was married for an incredible 52 years, and three much-loved daughters, Kathryn, Karyn and Angela, as well as six grandchildren, not to mention Belle, his beloved cockapoo.

“He will be forever loved and missed and we hope there is a constant supply of custard wherever he is now. Rest in peace Jorge Redmond. 1946 – 2022.’

Another neighbor added: ‘I used to walk the dog with George. We talked about football and things like that.

He was an Evertonian, he was a very quiet guy. There’s no way anyone wants to hurt George and Mary. It’s absolutely terrible, it scares you to death.

Detective Inspector Gavin Mulcahy said: “Our thoughts and condolences continue to go out to the family of George Redmond, who are devastated by this despicable crime. Our officers are determined to bring those responsible to justice.

“To that end, I want to continue to appeal to anyone who lives in this area and may have any information, whether it be more footage or footage on CCTV, dashcam or doorbell devices. If you were in the area between 3 am and 3:45 am on Thursday, September 1 and have not yet spoken to the police but saw something suspicious at that time, please contact us.

“If you have not yet come forward, please contact us with anything you know to help us bring those responsible for George Redmond’s family to justice.”

Anyone with any information can contact the police on social media @MerPolCC or call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting reference 22000649658.