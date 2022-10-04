Police launch man-hunt over fatal shooting of a man in Brisbane

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Four men and a woman are on the run after a man was shot dead in the front garden of a home in south-west Brisbane.

The 38-year-old man died after being punched once in the chest at close range at the home in Cleveden Ave, Oxley in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Detective Inspector Andrew Massingham says four men and a woman armed with a 12 gauge shotgun and potentially a handgun were involved in the attack.

“The deceased man was hit at very close range and we believe the weapon involved was a 12 gauge shotgun,” he told reporters Tuesday.

Queensland Police are treating the fatal shooting of a man in Brisbane as a homicide and have launched a manhunt for five people (pictured, police at the scene early Tuesday morning)

The police have established a crime scene (pictured, the police are investigating the scene)

Det Supt Massingham said the man had been sitting in a car near the home when the five appeared and began assaulting another man who lived at the home.

The 38-year-old then got out of his car and started running to help the man when he was shot.

The other man was slightly injured and is being questioned by the police.

Police are investigating a dispute between the two men and the five suspects one to two weeks before the shooting.

“There was certainly significant conflict amongst the whole group,” Det Supt Massingham said.

Officers were seen investigating and photographing the scene late Tuesday morning

Police were seen searching the surrounding area for evidence

A police officer is seen talking to a local resident (pictured) near the scene of the fatal shooting

He said the dispute was not related to the number of recent gang shootings in the city’s south.

The attack lasted about 30-40 seconds and neighbors heard more than one shot being fired.

Detectives are still hunting for the five and are reviewing CCTV footage of a car leaving the scene, which is across the road from a primary school.

However, Det Supt Massingham said there may have been a second car.

He urged anyone with information about the attack or the whereabouts of the alleged perpetrators to contact the police.

“We have a number of individuals with significant weapons and it is important that we utilize the information available in the community this morning to put us on the right track,” Det Supt Massingham said.

The shooting happened across the road from Corinda State School less than six hours before hundreds of students were due to return to class after the school holidays.

There is also a kindergarten and a childcare center on that block in the quiet, mostly residential suburb.

The student drop-off zone was closed Tuesday morning, with parents told to allow extra time to get their children to school.