Police launch desperate search for schoolgirl, 15, after she vanished from her home 

A 15-year-old girl has been missing from her Southend home since late last night, July 26, local police said.

Officers in Southend said Chantelle Edwards, 15, was reported missing shortly before 11:20 p.m. Tuesday.

Chantelle was described as a white woman, slim, six feet tall, with long blond hair.

She was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, light blue jeans with rips at the knees, and white trainers.

Essex Police in Southend said on social media: ‘We are concerned about her and need to find her to make sure she is okay.

“If you’ve seen her, are with her, or have information about where she is, call 999 quoting Incident 1548 of July 26.”

According to the charity missingpeople.org.uk, someone is reported missing every 90 seconds in the UK, which amounts to a total of 170,000 people.

Of that number, more than 70,000 are children and nearly 98,000 are adults.

The charity also states that 80 percent of children are found within the first 24 hours of being reported missing and 90 percent are found within two days, while two percent are not found in the first week.

For adults, the respective figures are 75 percent, 85 percent and five percent.