Police issue stark warning to Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann amid nasty divorce

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann were warned by police to stay away from each other during their contentious divorce battle.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum, 46, and the former linebacker’s most recent dispute started when Zolciak reportedly tried to move out of their shared Georgia mansion.

According to the incident report obtained by TMZPolice officers arrived at the home on Monday following a domestic dispute and ‘heated argument’ between the former couple.

When they arrived, they saw the reality TV personality waiting before she asked them to stand while she gathered her belongings.

When officers approached 39-year-old Biermann, he said he only wanted his ex to take the “feminine” items from the house.

When Zolciak was moving her belongings, she and Biermann got into an argument, according to officers at the scene.

Although no physical violence occurred, officers warned the couple to stay away from each other.

Both Zolciak and Biermann also told officers that the other had stolen from them.

Zolciak accused Biermann of taking an iPad and four security cameras.

Meanwhile, the former footballer claimed that his ex took a laptop and various documents.

The couple first began divorce proceedings in 2023 when Biermann filed on May 5.

Zociak filed separately on May 8, 2023. At the time, both parties stated the date of separation as April 30, 2023.

However, the couple eventually reconciled and withdrew their divorce filing in July 2023.

The following month, Biermann filed another divorce petition, calling their marriage “irretrievably broken.”

The couple has six children: twins Kaia Rose and Kane Ren, sons Kash and Kroy Jagger, and Zolciak’s two older daughters, Brielle and Ariana.

Zolciak has requested primary physical custody of the children, joint legal custody, spousal support and the restoration of her maiden name.

Since their divorce battle began, police officers have responded to a number of calls at Zolciak and Biermann’s home.

However, the couple will soon be living apart as this comes shortly after it was reported that their Georgia mansion will be auctioned on December 3.