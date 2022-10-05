Police ‘investigating threatening email sent to former Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia’

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A British football agent has reportedly been released on bail after being arrested as part of a blackmail investigation following an email threat allegedly made to former Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia.

The Times reported that that the agent, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, sent the message to Granovskaia while she was working on Todd Boehly’s takeover of the club. Granovskaia left Stamford Bridge in June, shortly after it was completed.

Police are investigating after the agent allegedly threatened Granovskaia and demanded £300,000 for his role in a high-profile transfer.

“If Chelsea don’t pay it, the debt will be yours to pay,” part of the message said, according to The Times. “I’m done trying to be nice to you.”

The Times reported that the agent cited a similar threat to one he had made against another football figure. ‘I will make you pay for the way you have been,’ he wrote in his email. ‘It’s not a threat. . . it’s a promise. If Chelsea don’t pay, it’s up to you. . . see you when i see you

‘I will give you the chance to make things right if you apologize for your behavior towards me. If you don’t, I promise you that I will make you pay for the way you have been with me on a personal and business level. This is not a threat, so take it as you will. This is a promise I make to anyone who f***s/tries to screw me in anything in life.’

Marina Granovskaia allegedly received a threatening email from a British football agent

A police spokesman confirmed to the newspaper that a man was arrested in connection with the investigation before being released on bail on September 19.

Granovskaia oversaw Chelsea’s recruitment under former owner Roman Abramovich before leaving the club after the £4.25bn takeover by Boehly’s Clearlake Capital consortium was completed.

In his role under Abramovich, Granovskaia had been hailed as ‘football’s best club director’.

Granovskaia (left) left Chelsea after Todd Boehly’s takeover of the club was completed

The Russian-Canadian business executive actually ran the club on a day-to-day basis. According to Chelsea’s website, she had ‘acted as a representative of the owner at the club and in support of the board’ since her arrival in 2010.

Granovskaia was one of several people who left the club after Boehly’s takeover. Former club chairman Bruce Buck also left along with chief executive Guy Laurence as part of an overhaul at Stamford Bridge.

Boehly installed himself as interim sporting director following Granovskaia’s departure and oversaw a record £270m spending spree. in the summer.

Chelsea said when confirming Granovskaia would leave that she would ‘remain available to Boehly and the club in the current transfer window’.