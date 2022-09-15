WhatsNew2Day
Police investigating Melbourne death in Noble Park

Homicide detectives rush to a Melbourne home to investigate a man’s death after an assault

By Cassandra Morgan for Australian Associated Press

Published: 23:18, September 15, 2022

Homicide detectives investigate the death of a man in southeastern Melbourne.

Emergency services were called to Lesley Grove in Noble Park around 1.10am Monday, following reports of an attack, Victoria police said.

They found a man with serious injuries.

Paramedics tried to save him, but he died on the spot.

A 30-year-old man with no fixed address and a 24-year-old man from Officer in southeastern Melbourne are assisting the police with their investigation.

The man who died has not yet been formally identified, and police urged anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers.

