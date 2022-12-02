Police investigate mystery death of British father found dead by wife ‘with black bag over his head’

Stock reportedly stayed home to sleep while his wife drove the children to school

Police are investigating the mysterious death of a British father who was reportedly found by his wife with a black bag over his head in their home in Cambodia.

Jonathon Stock, 34, from Newcastle upon Tyne, reportedly stayed home overnight while his wife Meiling, 39, and their two young children left for school in western Battambang province around 6:15 am on November 30.

However, when his wife returned home three hours later, Jonathan was found lifeless at the doorway of their home in Sangke district.

Meiling told police that a black plastic bag, found by investigators about two feet away from the body, covered his head when she saw him. She said she called her relatives for help and the bag was removed.

Deputy Provincial Police Commissioner Lim Puthyla, who is investigating the case, said: ‘Mr. Stock was found dead by his wife at home. We are closely monitoring the matter.

“Our detectives will interview other people who knew the deceased. We will find the true cause of death.

“Currently we only have the testimony of one witness.”

The incident was first ruled out as a suicide, but authorities were urged to investigate more after speculation about his death.

Local media reported that there were “inconsistencies” between his wife’s evidence for police and what she told reporters. It was unclear where Jonathan was when she left, and Meiling allegedly told a reporter he was cooking breakfast.

Neighbors also said the couple “argued often” and that they had “discord” the night before.

Ko Sun Kaing, the director of the Bureau of Serious Crimes, said police are also investigating whether Jonathan suffered a heart attack. Researchers waiting for the results of a post mortem examination.

When his wife returned to their home (pictured), Jonathan was found lifeless at the doorway of their home in the city’s Sangke district.

He added, “I don’t know the cause of death yet because I haven’t received the report from the precinct. I went on site to see the detectives at work.’

Speaking to police, Meiling said she left her husband alone in the bedroom.

She said, “I woke up my child and we went to her Chinese school. My husband asked to sleep more.

‘After school I went to eat noodles at the market. When I got home around 9:20 am, I saw my husband dead at the doorway.’

Meiling, who has been married to Christian missionary school teacher Jonathan for about ten years, reportedly called her mother and brother for help and contacted police.

Jonathan, who has lived in Cambodia for over ten years, taught at the province’s SBS Christian school and wrote several books on the Khmer language. He spoke and wrote the language fluently and helped his wife run their coffee shop business.

Officers are now looking for more witnesses as they have only gathered information from Mrs. Meiling, who was the last to see Jonathan alive before finding him dead.

Meanwhile, the British Embassy in Phnom Penh said it has no objection to Jonathan’s family arranging the funeral. They have also notified Jonathan’s family in the UK.

It read: ‘We request the relevant local authorities to assist in this matter and enable the family to proceed with the funeral arrangements accordingly.’