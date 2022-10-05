Police inspector guilty of assaulting teenager he wrongly accused of being a terrorist

The moment a police inspector confronted a teenage boy and dragged him through a car park into the station was caught on CCTV and played in court during his assault trial.

Dean Gittoes falsely arrested the teenager, who cannot be named because he is only 16, on suspicion of being a ‘terrorist’ for using his phone to film his police station.

The 49-year-old, of Oak Tree Rise, Merthyr Tydfil, ‘lost all rational thought’ when he ‘unlawfully’ detained the boy on August 20, 2021.

He was found guilty at the Magistrates Court in Cwmbran, Gwent, of assault after a combination of CCTV and the boy’s phone recordings were presented as evidence.

The court heard that Gittoes was ‘fed up with internet freaks’ and ‘misused the Terrorism Act’ to justify the arrest of the teenager, who identified himself as an ‘auditor’ when approached.

The term surveillance refers to a global online community of people who record and upload videos of public buildings, such as police stations.

Prosecutor Jason Howells said the arrest was ‘unlawful’ and argued that Gittoes, who was on the loose at the time and did not properly identify himself as an officer, did not honestly believe the youth was committing a terrorist offence.

Instead, they claimed Gittoes allowed his judgment to be ‘clouded’ by his dislike of auditors and his ongoing frustration with his bosses over how a similar incident had been handled.

‘The officer had acted the way he did because he had had a bad weekend and was annoyed by what had happened weeks before – and said he was fed up with the internet freaks filming and putting things on the internet’.

The boy accused Gittoes of ‘being aggressive and at one point choking him’.

Christopher Rees, defending, said the veteran officer had genuinely believed the boy was involved in a hostile reconnaissance of the building and that any footage he uploaded to the internet could have helped terrorists.

Gittoes will face a disciplinary hearing and is expected to be dismissed following his conviction

Footage played to Gwent Magistrates’ Court showed Gittoes, wearing a Swansea City club shirt and black shorts, confronting the teenager seconds before grabbing his phone, putting him in an armlock and leading him into custody.

The youngster cried in pain and said ‘he’s choking me’, while Gittoes’ told him to ‘stop fighting’, adding: ‘You’re a clever little internet freak who’s learning the hard way.’

District Judge Sophie Toms sentenced Gittoes, calling the incident a ‘continued unlawful assault on a vulnerable 16-year-old boy’.

Judge Toms said: ‘What is quite clear is that you were frustrated that nothing was done to stop the filming of the police station, that senior officers did not take it seriously and were not supportive.

“Your perception was that it was a dangerous situation as videos could be used by terrorists, but I have not seen any evidence of that.”

She said the boy’s phone was still recording from Gittoes’ pocket when he told his colleague he had ‘dealt with someone like that’ six weeks earlier.

‘Anyone I catch now, I don’t give them another chance. I have 36,000 people on the internet calling me ***. I thought f*** him this time. I’m going to do what I should have done last time,’ he said, according to the recording.

In a police interview played to the court, the teenager said he was part of a worldwide ‘audit group’ filming officers and how they interacted with members of the public.

He said he had gone to the station after a friend from the auditing community told him he had filmed Gittoes about a month earlier.

In the footage from the teenager’s phone, Gittoes is seen and heard saying: ‘I’m asking you who you are, what’s your name’, before suggesting he may be a terrorist.

The boy replied: ‘You suspect me of being a terrorist?’

The video then went black, but the audio recording continues.

CCTV showing Gittoes holding the 16-year-old’s arm, marching him into the police station and later arresting him was also played to the court.

He appears to be pulling the teenager’s collar and the teenager told police that ‘it felt like he was pulling my hood, that’s why I said I can’t breathe, I can’t breathe’.

Experienced officer Gittoes, from Merthyr Tydfil, denied assault.

The boy was thrown to the ground before being picked up again and remanded in custody on suspicion of being a ‘terrorist’ – for filming the exterior of the police station

But Judge Toms said any reasonable officer ‘given the same facts’ would not have assumed the boy was a terror suspect or a threat to anyone.

“This was just a 16-year-old filming for his YouTube channel and was no threat to you or anyone else,” she said.

“But you were so agitated by the lack of action on the part of your superiors that you lost all rational thought.”

‘You were clearly excited and didn’t take more than 30 seconds before you put your hands on him.

‘It was a snapshot and it was clear that you were unable to control yourself or your actions. Considerable unnecessary force was then used against this boy when he did not resist.

‘You grabbed his arm, used force against him, marched him into the station, twisted his wrists, made him fall to the floor, pushed him against the wall, grabbed the back of his hoodie and prevented him from breathe properly.

‘He was crying in pain throughout the incident. This was a sustained, unlawful assault on a vulnerable 16-year-old boy.’

The court heard how Gittoes had not identified himself as a police officer, fully explained to the youth the reasons why he was being detained, nor did he warn him.

The inspector also left the station before completing a statement and had to be called back by senior colleagues to make one.

Despite this, Gittoes maintained throughout the trial that he stood by his handling of the situation. He said he used the ‘straight arm bar technique’ to restrain the teenager.

The court heard guidance issued by South Wales Police and seen by Gittoes after similar incidents across the force informed officers that members of the public have a general right to film government buildings on public property and that doing so does not constitute a terrorist offence.

It also said that if a person identifies themselves as an accountant, to ignore them.

However, Gittoes told the court: ‘I felt that we should not ignore people on the basis that they call themselves accountants if there is a clear threat there.’

Judge Toms granted bail and adjourned sentencing until October 27 following a three-day hearing at Cwmbran magistrates.

