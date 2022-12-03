Police in WA find a wanted man hiding behind large painting at Palmyra house, Perth

<!–

A man on the run from the police shook hands with them after they bizarrely hid him behind a large piece of art in a house.

The hilarious clip shows Perth officers searching the stylish Palmyra home room by room last Saturday, looking for a wanted man “with outstanding warrants.”

After searching the garage, a cop pauses to carefully examine an oversized pop art print of Marilyn Monroe, before pulling it off the wall in the living room.

Behind the artwork was a small hidden space where a shirtless man had been hiding.

“Hello,” the man said before he and the officers burst into laughter.

The man then shakes hands with the two officers, as if congratulating them on their find.

The video was released on social media by the Western Australian Police on Saturday morning, titled ‘Hide and Seek: Police Edition’, complete with an upbeat song over it.

“Palmyra police had been investigating a man with outstanding warrants,” the video description read.

“A line of inquiry led officers to an address in the southern suburbs where they searched the house and found the man in a compartment behind some wall art.”

WA police followers on social media showed their appreciation for the clip in the comments.

“I love how they laugh about it and shake hands, good police work.”

One commenter said the “lack of escalation” was impressive.

“Just get the job done with minimal drama.”