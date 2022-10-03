Police in Rikki Neave murder probe ‘IGNORED scientific evidence to pursue case against his mother’

The mother of murdered schoolboy Rikki Neave was wrongly prosecuted for her killing after police ignored evidence that cast doubt on their theory that she was the culprit, a new podcast has revealed.

The six-year-old was found strangled, naked and arranged in a ‘star position’ in woodland near his home in Peterborough, the day after he was reported missing by his abusive mother Ruth Neave on November 28, 1994.

Neave was initially Cambridgeshire Police’s prime suspect and was convicted of his murder in 1996.

Police claimed she killed her son in his home before carrying his body to nearby woods in a stroller. She was found not guilty but sentenced to seven years in prison after admitting child abuse.

For nearly two decades, the case remained unsolved until Cambridgeshire Police agreed to reopen the investigation in 2015 after repeated campaigns by Neave.

In April, 40-year-old James Watson was convicted of Rikki’s murder after damning new evidence came to light. He was sentenced to life in prison in June.

New though BBC podcast The Boy in the Woods have revealed how the police ignored expert forensic evidence that blew up their case, while the jury at Neave’s trial were not made aware of the findings.

Researcher Professor Tony Brown, who was commissioned by police to examine Rikki’s clothing early in the original investigation, found that mud on his shoes proved the child went into the woods but never came out.

He told the BBC he also offered to test Neave’s pushchair for forest mud, but the item was never sent to him. At the time, the law did not allow police to disclose evidence to a jury that undermined their case.

The senior officer who led the re-investigation in 2015 said in response to the BBC’s findings that he and his team could not explain “why this evidence was not used initially”, but added that the mistakes “would not happen now”.

Watson was finally brought to justice in part because of forgotten pieces of Sellotape that contained clothing fibers that carried his DNA.

He was 13 when he committed the crime. While almost all of the evidence collected in the original investigation had been destroyed or returned to Rikki’s family, police found envelopes containing the pieces of duct tape.

They wore fibers collected from Rikki’s clothing, which proved to be a ‘billion to one’ match with Watson’s DNA.

Suspicion initially fell on Rikki’s mother due to the documented cases of abuse she had inflicted on her son.

She was described in Watson’s lawsuit as a ‘completely unfit mother’ who used Rikki as a drug runner and ‘punching bag’.

On one occasion, Rikki was reportedly left screaming after being locked out of the house in her pyjamas; in another it is claimed that Neave had held his son upside down on a bridge while he screamed.

She had also grabbed the child by the neck, pushed him against a wall and lifted him up ‘to the point where his feet were about a foot off the ground’.

In the original case, Watson’s name was discounted very quickly.

After Rikki was found dead, it was found that his body was clean – as if freshly bathed – and his arms, hands and legs were symmetrically extended. Even his thumbs were in the same position. Top: The place where his body was found

A policeman leaves flowers at Welland County Primary School in Peterborough, the school attended by six-year-old Rikki Neave

Today, 40-year-old James Watson (pictured right as a child), who was 13 when Rikki disappeared, was convicted at the Old Bailey of the child’s murder – seven years after new evidence was found in a “cold case review” ‘

Police at the scene where the naked body of six-year-old murder victim Rikki Neave was found in undergrowth less than 500 meters from his home

The Daily Mail’s original report on when Ruth Neave was found not guilty of her son’s murder. It noted how nursing staff involved in the case had been suspended

Speaking on the Boy in the Woods podcast about his investigation into Rikki’s belongings, Professor Brown said: ‘I focused on one shoe, the right shoe, because it had mud on the positive tread and that’s very important because the bottom of your shoe – the negative bits, the grooves – they hold mud, even if you have been in a muddy place and then walked on the street, they will continue to hold mud.

“But the positive tread, it’s the ridges, they usually don’t have mud on them as soon as you move on to tarmac, or a pavement or a hard surface.

“And the fact that there was actually a lump of mud that looked like the mud that was on the rest of the shoe told me that the shoes had gone into the woods but not gone out. And that’s critical”.

Presenter Winifred Robinson said Professor Brown also offered to test the pram which police claimed Neave used to carry his son’s body, but it was never sent to him.

“He told me it was the only case in his career where the evidence was disregarded,” she added.

Former Assistant Chief Constable Paul Fullwood, who led the re-investigation into Rikki’s murder in 2015, said: ‘The trial this year happened as a result of our 2014/15 review and 2015 re-investigation.

“From the start we were determined to review all available evidence from the original case and understand what it told us about Rikki’s death and the person responsible for his murder.

“This was done taking into account the forensic advances of the last three decades and the improved methodology now adopted by the police when investigating serious crime.

“This was a brand new team and policing has evolved significantly over three decades, this includes the rules around disclosure [Criminal Procedures and Investigations Act 1996].

“As a new team we cannot say why this evidence was not used initially but we know this would not happen now and our re-investigation has resulted in the person responsible for Rikki’s death finally being found and dealt with. Rikki’s family long awaited justice.’

Sir. Fullwood previously said the original investigating officers had a ‘tunnel vision’ focus on Neave.

He said he believed that if Neave’s treatment of her son had not been so brutal, the case would have been reopened sooner.

He said there was ‘always a feeling’ among the officers involved in the original case that Neave ‘may have done it’.

The new podcast also heard from Rikki’s mother.

“They interviewed me for days and all the time I was asking them to try to find my son’s real killer,” she said.

‘What nobody knew before your investigation was how the police had discarded scientific evidence that proved I could not have killed him in the way they later described in court.

‘They have ruined my life. I’m just relieved that the truth is finally out.’

She added: ‘I’m just so furious because they just had me in their sights and they wouldn’t let me go, make stories and I have to live with them stories for the rest of my life and I’m so glad someone has taken the time to turn around and do such a project to clear my name.’

Neave (pictured left with her son in the late 1980s and right at his funeral) had been described in Watson’s trial as a ‘completely unfit’ mother who used her son as a drug runner and ‘punching bag’

Neave was alleged to have treated all his children in a ‘savage’ manner. She is pictured above in February 2020 with her husband Gary Rogers

Watson was arrested on suspicion of murder in 2016. At the time, he was already a serial offender.

Among his misdeeds was the arson of a British Transport Police station in Peterborough.

After he was released, Watson fled to Portugal, where he posted pictures of himself on the beach.

He had boasted of leaving the UK in a mobile home, despite having no passport.

He then ended up homeless and begged to be flown home in emails to his probation officer.

Watson was eventually arrested in Lisbon and flown back to the UK. He was only charged in 2020.

In light of the DNA evidence linking him to Rikki’s murder, the criminal claimed to have picked up the child during a brief encounter in the street on the day of his disappearance.

He said he had lifted Rikki up so he could look through a hole in a fence to see diggers at work.

But he also claimed he did not know ‘what the true events are’ and said it was ‘possible’ he had not touched Rikki.

However, the police were able to establish that the fence in question was not there in 1994.

Witnesses also saw Watson lead RIkki to the woods an hour before the schoolboy was killed.

He had also been reported months earlier for sexually assaulting a five-year-old classmate of Rikki’s.

Days before the murder, he told his mother about an imaginary radio report about a two-year-old child who was kidnapped, strangled and left in a dyke.

Jurors also heard during the trial that he had a ‘grotesque interest’ in child murder.

The killer’s half-brother, Andrew Bailey, recalled how Watson had regularly visited Rikki’s home.

This testimony contradicted Watson’s original claim that he had never met the child.

Watson was convicted of murder after 36 hours of jury deliberation.