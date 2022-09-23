Police identify five fans who aimed racist chants at Real star Vinicius Jr before the Madrid derby

Spanish police have identified five people responsible for racist chants directed at Vinicius ahead of Sunday night’s Madrid derby.

Three are believed to be season ticket holders from Atletico Madrid and the club have confirmed they will suspend them permanently.

Spain’s anti-violence committee spent Thursday reviewing the evidence sent to them by La Liga and has recommended that announcements be made in all stadiums in matches played immediately after the international football break.

They have also strongly urged clubs to arrest those responsible for racist abuse as soon as it occurs during a match without delay.

The seriousness with which the abuse directed at Vinicius is being taken has been welcomed, but a report on Spanish radio Cope on Thursday night suggested that a reluctance to categorize monkey chanting as racist abuse punishable under the law is holding back the fight for to create real change.

Cope reported that of the five cases recently brought before the prosecutor’s office, three have been closed without further action.

Inaki Williams was racially abused by spectators at a match at Espanyol’s RCDE stadium in January 2020 and it is being dealt with.

But other cases referred to the Attorney General have been thrown out. A case against a person who racially abused Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams was closed because police reviewed the perpetrator’s social media activity and concluded it was not racist, according to Cope.

Another case involving abuse directed at Vinicius at the Camp Nou was closed because, despite La Liga sending photos and lip-reading evidence of racist abuse, local police were unable to identify the perpetrator.

And a third case, also involving Vinicius, who was abused away in Mallorca, was closed because the prosecutor did not consider the available evidence of monkey singing and the use of the insult: ‘go and pick bananas’ to be sufficient grounds to continue the criminal case.

The president of Spain’s national sports council, Jose Manuel Franco: said at Cope on Thursday: ‘Where the law does not reach, sport itself has to act to create justice.’