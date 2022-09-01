Police hunt masked gunman in brazen morning murder of 25-year-old woman walking home from work

The woman who was shot in the head near Union Square was walking home from work when she died.

A 25-year-old woman was shot in the head early Thursday morning on a street corner near bustling Union Square and NYU dormitories in New York City’s East Village, according to authorities.

She was coming home from work at IHOP in Gramercy Park when a man opened fire and hit her.

Police responding to a 911 call at about 5 a.m. found the victim unconscious with a bullet through her head.

EMS responders were called and arrived at the scene, where they pronounced the woman dead.

Police describe the gunman, who fled on foot, as a “heavy” black man wearing a mask and all-black clothing.

The woman’s body was loaded onto a stretcher, wrapped tightly in a black body bag and fastened with straps

The murder took place on Irving Place, surprisingly close to some of the bustling hubs of NYC’s East Village, including NYU’s college hall dorms and Union Square, which has one of the busiest subway stations in the city.

She was reportedly walking home from work at IHOP (pictured) in NYC’s Gramercy Park

Investigators also said they were also looking for a woman, but did not immediately provide a description or information about her connection to the crime.

Mayor Eric Adams said at an unrelated press conference that the woman appeared to be “an intended target.”

“It is still unclear, but we will continue. The research is still new. We don’t have much more than that right now,” Adams said.

Other police officers gathered evidence around the crime scene, including this bullet casing placed in a clear evidence bag

A white sheet covered the victim, but eventually the sheet turned bloody from the fatal head wound

On Thursday morning, a white, bloodstained sheet covered her body as NYPD detectives spoke to each other at the scene.

The woman, whose name was not immediately released pending notification from her family, was killed on the corner of East 14th Street and Irving Place, officials said.

Later in the morning, a tent of the NYPD Crime Scene Unit was erected to protect the body from onlookers.

A street vendor named Manny told the New York Post that he was “cooking” when he “heard a loud bang.”

‘I said, ‘Oh shit, what was that?’ I thought it was a car or truck [that] crashed. I ran outside and I saw the lady on the sidewalk,” he told the New York Post.

He claimed there was “some commotion” prior to the shooting.

Detectives are on the scene discussing the crime as the situation is still under investigation

It is the second murder in New York’s 13th borough in two days when Jamal Burton, a 38-year-old man from East New York, was stabbed to death near Chelsea.

Burton reportedly got into an argument with his killer that culminated in an altercation, which led to the other man stabbing Burton repeatedly in the chest and killing him.

While the number of shootings and homicides has declined slightly, NYC’s major crime rate rose 36% last year.

Crime is up 35 percent in the Big Apple as many indiscriminate attacks continue to terrorize New Yorkers

The rape rate rose 10 percent from 892 to 989, and the crime rate rose 19.5 percent from 13,086 to 15,640, according to statistics from the NYPD.

“It’s a shame,” Manny told the Post. “You have these people killing each other. They kill someone and the system releases them. They are back on the street doing the same thing again.

“It’s crazy. You’ve got some sick, screwed up people here.’