Police hope to charge Brueckner with Madeleine McCann's abduction and murder before Christmas

Police are reportedly hoping to charge Madeleine McCann, prime suspect Christian Brueckner, with the toddler’s abduction and murder before Christmas.

The news came as convicted rapist Brueckner, 45, was charged with a number of sex crimes – but none related to Madeleine’s disappearance.

According to The Sun, Brueckner remains the main suspect and ‘a concrete case’ is being built against him.

He was named as the person responsible for Madeleine’s abduction in May 2007 two years ago by German police in a fanfare that attracted worldwide media attention.

But since then no charges have been filed and the investigation has failed to positively link him, despite prosecutors breaking the heartbreaking news that they had ‘concrete evidence’ that the little girl was dead and that Brueckner was the culprit .

Instead, German investigators charged him with five offenses between 2000 and 2017, when Brueckner traveled between his native Germany and Portugal.

In April 2007, the defendant allegedly ambushed a 10-year-old German girl who was playing on the beach at Salema – close to where Madeleine disappeared just a month later – in the district of Faro in Portugal, wearing only shoes and otherwise naked.

He allegedly forced her to watch him perform a sexual act.

German prosecutors have named Christian Brueckner (left), currently jailed for rape, as the prime suspect in Madeleine McCann’s (right) disappearance. Convicted rapist Brueckner, 45, was named as the man responsible for the May 2007 abduction two years ago by German police but has not been charged. He was charged with a number of other sex crimes

The fact that Brueckner has not been charged over Madeleine McCann’s disappearance from parents Kate and Gerry’s holiday apartment (pictured) in Praia da Luz will bring fresh heartache as they had hoped this would mark the end of the 15-year mystery

Ten years later he is said to have committed a similar crime against a girl in a playground at Bartolomeu de Messines in Portugal. Prosecutors say the girl ran to her father for help and the suspect was arrested by Portuguese police at the scene.

Brueckner’s lawyer Friedrich Fulscher said the new charges had come as a ‘complete surprise’ to him and his client, saying they were based on ‘dubious witnesses and on video evidence that nobody has been able to find’.

The charges related to the rapes of the two unidentified women come after police learned of a video recording of Brueckner allegedly attacking them.

Helge Busching and Manfred Seyferth – two key witnesses and former friends of Brueckner – are said to have stolen the camera with the footage on it from the German’s house near Praia da Luz on Portugal’s Algarve coast.

In the recordings – which have since disappeared – they describe how an elderly woman and a young girl are raped by a man they identify as Brueckner.

The charges brought against Brueckner include a rape said to have taken place between December 28, 2000 and April 8, 2006, on an unidentified woman aged 70-80.

He is said to have tied up the woman and raped her in the bedroom of her holiday apartment, beating her with a whip while filming her ordeal.

On another day between the same dates, he is accused of raping an unidentified 14-year-old German-speaking girl at his home in Praia da Luz in a similar manner, allegedly tying her up and videotaping the act.

In June 2004, the defendant allegedly gained access at night to the apartment of a then 20-year-old woman from Ireland via the balcony in Praia da Rocha. The sleeping woman was then awakened by the masked suspect at knifepoint and raped.

The defendant must also have filmed large parts of the assault with a video camera he had brought with him.

Under German law, German citizens accused of crimes in other countries can be tried in their home country.

Investigators believe the 45-year-old also killed Madeleine, then three, after abducting her from a holiday apartment in Praia da Luz, Portugal, on May 3, 2007. However, he has not been charged over her disappearance.

Brueckner, who has reportedly denied any involvement in the case, was identified as a suspect in the McCann case by Portuguese officials in June 2020.

But the fact that Brueckner has not been charged over Madeleine’s disappearance from parents Kate and Gerry’s holiday apartment in Praia da Luz will bring fresh heartache as they had hoped this would mark the end of the 15-year mystery.

Braunschweig’s public prosecutor’s office said in a statement that the accused was the same person investigated in connection with Madeleine’s disappearance.

“Specifically, the accused is charged with three offenses of aggravated rape and two offenses of child sexual abuse,” added the prosecutor’s office. “The investigation into the disappearance of Madeleine McCann continues,” it noted.

Madeleine disappeared from this apartment in the resort of Praia da Luz, Portugal, while on holiday there with her family in 2007

Asked about the McCann case, prosecutor Hans Christian Wolters told MailOnline: ‘We hope that we can put all our energy into the McCann case once the other investigations have concluded.

‘But we don’t know how it’s going to end, for now it’s still open, maybe we can press charges, maybe we can’t, but we’re still hopeful.’

In response to the series of new charges, Brueckner’s lawyer Fulscher told MailOnline: ‘This has come as a complete surprise to me and my client.

“The charges appear to be based on the statements of two questionable witnesses and on video evidence that no one has been able to find.

‘The same two people also testified in the McCann case and I have not even been shown their testimony.

‘Part of the evidence in the rape case [of the 20-year-old woman] is that the attacker had a large tattoo or birthmark on his leg, and the prosecution knows full well that my client has neither.

“In order to bring charges, the prosecutor must be convinced that the information in the case is reliable and relevant, and we do not think that is the case. This is not a fair investigation.’

The case against Brueckner is expected to start next spring.

Brueckner is currently in Oldenburg prison serving seven years for the rape of an elderly American woman in her home in Praia da Luz in 2005.

He was convicted after DNA from a hair in her bed was matched to him. Brueckner and his lawyer Fulscher have denied his involvement, insisting that he was convicted after an inconclusive investigation.

Hans Christian Wolters, the German prosecutor investigating Madeleine’s disappearance, recently warned that there is no end in sight to the three-year-old’s investigation

In a letter to a friend, seen by MailOnline, Brueckner said: ‘In the rape of the old lady in 2005, the perpetrator was described as having dark eyes and incredibly strong. I was judged, but I never had dark eyes or looked like Dwayne Johnson.’

He added: ‘There is absolutely no evidence that I committed this heinous crime. No DNA – just nothing. Things just appeared when there was nothing before.

‘My hair from the 2005 case – 13 years it just happened to turn up in the BKA (German police) laboratory. It was one of 15 hairs found, but mysteriously no DNA was found on 13, but on two there was – mine and the old lady.

“No more words are needed,” he added.

Brueckner’s lawyer has now filed an appeal with the German courts, requesting that the 2019 rape conviction be reconsidered because the evidence used to convict him is weak.

He claims evidence in the new cases being investigated proves Brueckner could not have raped the pensioner, as German authorities say the attack and the one on Behan were carried out by the same tattooed man.

But Mr Fulscher has pointed out that his client has no tattoos and therefore could not have carried out the rapes, although he told MailOnline that he hoped his appeal would be unsuccessful.

He said: ‘Only a vanishingly small proportion of applications are successful.’

Earlier this year, on the 15th anniversary of Madeleine’s disappearance, her parents said it was ‘important’ to learn the truth about what happened to their daughter.

The same day, the Metropolitan Police, which continues to treat the case as a missing persons investigation, said it was ‘committed’ to finding the truth.

In July 2013, Scotland Yard launched its own investigation, Operation Grange, into Madeleine’s disappearance.