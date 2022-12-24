Police found the missing kidnapped baby when they stopped to eat

Two Indianapolis police officers had spent all day searching in vain for a missing baby in a stolen vehicle when they stopped to eat and recover.

A woman suspected of stealing the black 2010 Honda Accord had been taken into custody earlier that day, on December 22, but the vehicle was still missing. More urgently, baby Kason Thomass, who was in the car with his twin brother Kyair Thomass when it was stolen three days earlier in Columbus, Ohio, had not yet been found.

“It was time for us to decompress because we were disappointed that we couldn’t find him,” said Sgt. Shawn Anderson of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department told CNN affiliate WISH-TV. “And then God opened heaven to us and almost took him and put him right in our hands.”

There, outside a Papa John’s in the plaza where Anderson and Sgt. Richard El had stopped to eat, the car was stolen. Kason was inside. The five-month-old had been missing for nearly three full days and had probably been alone most of the time.

“When we found him he was cold, true, but he was awake, he was breathing, he was moving a little bit,” El said in an interview with WBNS TV. “His eyes were wide open and just trying to take it all in.”

Kason’s family said he was doing as well as could be expected under the circumstances, the station reported. LaFonda Thomass, the twins’ grandmother, said she was overwhelmed by the discovery.

“This will be the best Christmas ever,” she told WBNS-TV. “I’m so excited. It’s a miracle.”

On the night of December 19, Kason and Kyair Thomass were left in the moving car while their mother picked up a DoorDash order in Columbus. When she returned, the car was gone, along with the twins, according to Columbus police.

Kyair was found abandoned near Dayton International Airport in the early morning hours of Dec. 20, police said. But it would be days before Kason was found in Indianapolis – about 170 miles from where he had been taken.

Jackson, 24, was awaiting extradition to Columbus where she faces two counts of kidnapping. An arrest warrant for Jackson has been filed through Franklin County Court, according to an online document. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office also charged Jackson with a battery of bodily waste, according to online court records.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.