Police force unveils £150 CARDBOARD officer called ‘Bob’ as its new weapon against car crime

A police force has been fired upon after deploying a cardboard pop-up cop on the side of the road to deter car crime and speeding drivers, with locals calling it a “lazy gimmick” and a “joke”.

West Mercia Police unveiled its two cardboard-cut officers, both named Bob, last week. They come complete with high-vis clothing and brandish a handheld flash.

Residents say the new cutouts, which are said to cost between £150 and £223 each, are the department’s poor attempt to “prevent bobbies from entering the street”.

Others believe that the police should ‘invest in recruiting real police officers’ rather than ‘funny’ cops.

However, police claim that the cut-out ‘Bobs’ on the ‘first sight’ will prompt drivers to check their speed and correct bad driving.

West Mercia police have been criticized for their ‘lazy gimmick’ of pop-up roadside cops, which officials hope will deter car crime and speeding drivers

The Corps unveiled its two cardboard-cut officers last week, both named Bob. They come complete with high-vis clothing and a portable speed camera

The West Merica Police Department plans to use the cutouts alongside highly visible patrols and existing speed enforcement measures rather than placing officers in those locations.

The ‘Bobs’ will be placed on the side of the road in Shropshire along stretches that have been reported to have excessive speeding drivers.

The first of the two cut-outs was launched last week on the B4368 in Munslow, Shrops.

“This is just a lazy gimmick to cut police costs to prevent bobbies from being on the street,” said resident Brian Buttleworth, from Bridgnorth, Shrops.

“I can’t see how this will work, you can clearly see it’s just a cardboard cutout.”

“They should invest in recruiting real police officers, not cut out versions. I think it’s a joke,” added Jill Chambers of Craven Arms, Shrops.

“It might work at first, but once people realize they’re not real, they just keep racing past it.”

But Neil Carr disagreed, adding: “Anything that can help reduce speeding on our roads is a good idea and is a cheap and effective deterrent.”

The West Merica Police Department plans to use the cutouts alongside highly visible patrols and existing speed enforcement measures rather than placing officers in those locations

Two-dimensional agents have already been used on buses and shopping centres, but this is believed to be the first time they have been used to tackle speeding offenses in England.

The concept is already being used in Scotland, but it is believed to be the first time an English police force has implemented the idea.

Police forces north of the border have already been criticized for spending thousands on the same cardboard cops, alleging there is no evidence they slow traffic.

Sergeant Damien Kelly, who is leading the process in Shropshire, said: “Keeping communities safe is one of our organizational priorities and pop-up agents are just another tool that we can use with our partners to respond to the concerns of the community.” community about speeding.

“The idea originally came from one of our own agents who saw a pop-up agent being deployed while on holiday in Scotland.

‘At first glance, Bob does let you check your speed, which in itself is a positive reminder of road safety.

‘We appreciate that drivers quickly notice that Bob is a cut-out, so we are going to use him smartly and efficiently alongside other speed prevention activities.

“We hope the use of Bob, as well as our regular speed enforcement, will encourage drivers traveling in South Shropshire to change their behavior and drive at a lower, safer speed.

“This contributes to improving the quality of life for the people in the area and to road safety for everyone who uses it.”