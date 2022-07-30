Police force is savaged by its own crime commissioner over the arrest of army veteran 

A police force has been harassed by its own crime commissioner after an army veteran was arrested for sharing an image Laurence Fox posted on social media.

Donna Jones, Tory Police and Crime Commissioner for Hampshire, made a statement Friday expressing concerns about “both the proportionality and necessity of police response” after the 51-year-old man was arrested at his home in Aldershot for ‘malicious communication’. .

The arrest involved the man who shared a photo tweeted by actor campaigner Mr Fox of a photo of a swastika made from a number of pride flags.

The tweet resulted in a sharp backlash, with Twitter temporarily freezing his account for violating their “hateful images” policy, and a member of the Assembly calling on Mr. Fox to investigate Mr. Fox. He was not arrested.

Harry Miller, a former police officer, was also arrested after he claimed he had tried to avoid the former soldier’s detention, The Telegraph reports.

In her statement, Ms Jones said: “If social media incidents get not one but two visits from police officers, but burglaries and non-domestic burglaries don’t always get a response from the police, something is wrong.”

She added: ‘As a Police Commissioner I am determined to ensure that Hampshire Constabulary serves the public as the majority of people would expect. It appears that this did not happen on this occasion.

“This incident has brought to light a very hot topic from which the Hampshire Constabulary and other police forces need to learn.

“To support this, I will be writing to the College of Policing to inform them of this incident and to encourage more clarification of the guidelines so that police forces can better respond in the future.”

Footage of the arrest shared on social media showed an officer saying the man had been arrested, while Fox hadn’t, because someone reported that they had “caused fear” by the man’s post and contacted the police.

Mr Miller, who won a Court of Appeals lawsuit in December over police escorts over ‘hate incidents’, said police visited the man 10 days earlier and informed him that he could take the option of taking a £1 training course. 80 to avoid being arrested. and possibly charged with a criminal offence.

The veteran said he needed time to think about it before the officers agreed to return at a later date.

Police returned to the man’s property on Thursday, but he had contacted Messrs Miller and Fox in the intervening period. The pair run the Bad Law project together, which claims to challenge and depoliticize the police.

They agreed to visit the man’s home and were present when the officers returned.

Miller alleges that the former soldier declined the offer of the educational course, leading to his arrest.

A statement from the Hampshire Constabulary said: “When officers arrived, they were unable to enter the address to discuss a possible solution to the case.

“As a result, officers found it necessary to arrest a man on the spot so that they could question him in connection with the alleged criminal offence.”

But Mr. Miller then steps between the officers and the veteran and tells the police, “You arrest him, you have to come through me.”

He was also arrested on suspicion of police obstruction and has been released pending investigation, describing the incident as “one of the proudest moments of my life.”

The footage, captured by Mr Fox, also shows the actor and veteran accusing the police of acting like the Gestapo.

Mr Miller won a lawsuit from the Court of Appeals in December for police escort over “hate incidents” after alleging it unlawfully infringes the right to freedom of expression.

The former cop, who describes himself as ‘gender-critical’, was approached in January 2020 by colleagues from Humberside Police about alleged transphobic tweets.

Police registered the complaint as a “non-criminal hate incident,” defined by the College of Policing guidelines as “any non-crime incident perceived by the victim or another person as motivated by hostility or prejudice.” .

Miller, of Lincolnshire, challenged both the actions of the Humberside Police and the College of Policing guidelines in the High Court and a judge ruled the police’s actions “disproportionate interference” in Miller’s right to freedom of speech. expression.