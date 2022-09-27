Police footage shows Browns star Myles Garrett with a bloody wrist after flipping his Porsche

A dazed Myles Garrett can be seen with a bloodied wrist and a torn T-shirt in recently released police CCTV footage after turning over his Porsche near the Cleveland Browns practice facility on Monday.

The 26-year-old defensive end sustained non-life-threatening injuries at the wreckage. He and a female passenger were taken to hospital around 3 p.m. Monday, but he has since been released. Her status, as well as her identity, remain unclear.

The woman appears in the bodycam footage, but her face is blurred as she is checked by the side of the road.

While she is on her back, other first responders check on Garrett, whose sleeves are visibly torn.

“Can you move?” asks an EMT. “Is it a biceps tendon?”

Garrett then moves his arm, prompting an EMS to tell him, “You should be fine…if you can move him.”

The EMT then helps Garrett to his feet and monitors him as he walks to determine if he is dizzy from the crash.

NFL Networks Tom Pelissero reported that Garrett claims he swerved to miss an animal in the road, but corrected too much, causing the car to roll over. According to police, alcohol or drugs were not involved in the accident and both he and his female passenger were wearing seat belts. Traffic charges are pending, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Images of the crashed vehicle, captured by Cleveland’s WKYC, shows a gray Porsche with its wheels caked with grass and dirt, windows smashed and airbags deflated after they deployed. The front is crumpled and several parts dangled from the frame of the car.

According to a statement from his agent, Nicole Lynn, Garrett has been “alert and responsive” at the hospital as they await word on the extent of the injuries sustained.

“Myles Garrett was involved in a one-car accident this afternoon and was taken to a local hospital for examination,” Lynn’s statement said.

“While we wait to learn the extent of his injuries, he has been alert and responsive. The Garrett family would like to thank the medical personnel who removed Myles and his passenger from the vehicle and took them safely to the hospital.”

Weather may have been a factor in the accident as it rained Monday around the team facility in Berea, Ohio.

Garrett’s car would have drifted off the right side of the road, according to the OSHP, before flipping over several times.

Witnesses told TMZ that Garrett complained of wrist pain and bleeding from both his ankle and chest.

The team released a statement Monday in response to the wreckage.

“Myles Garrett was involved in a one-car accident this afternoon after leaving the practice facility,” the Browns statement read. “He suffered non-life-threatening injuries, has been transported to a local hospital and we are collecting more information.”

It remains unclear whether Garrett will be available for Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Garrett is a favorite among Browns fans. The Texas A&M product and former first overall pick has established himself as one of the greatest defense talents in the NFL. he has 61.5 sacks over 71 regular season games since the start of the 2017 season.